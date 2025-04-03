High School

Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? (4/2/2025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 7 of the 2025 season

Jeff Gardenour

Garrett Grant pitches against Bartram Trail in the Region 1-7A quarterfinals last year. The senior last week pitched a complete-game, one-hitter, striking out seven to guide the Hawks past Timber Creek, 8-0. / Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Central Florida high school baseball players continue to pour it on at the plate and from the mound as the 2025 season swings into April.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played March 24-29, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for games played March 17-22, 2025: Viera 2B/SS/OF Brody Vogel

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, April 6. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Garrett Grant, RHP, Spruce Creek

The 6-foot-4 senior pitched a complete-game, one-hitter, striking out seven to guide the Hawks past Timber Creek, 8-0.

Max Murray, Jr., P, Hagerty

Star senior pitched a complete-game, no-hitter, striking out eight through five innings, to lead the Huskies past Lake Howell, 11-0, in a Seminole County game.

Dublin Warren, 1B/DH, Windermere

Senior went 3-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI to power the Wolverines past Harmony, 8-7, in a battle of Central Florida schools.

Max Simmons, UTIL, The First Academy (Orlando)

Talented junior went 3-for-3 with a double, home run, three runs scored and three RBI to march the Royals past Kissimmee Osceola, 10-0, in five innings.

Hayden Montanez, INF, Winter Park

Senior went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI to lead the Wildcats past Bishop Moore, 12-8, in a wild 10-inning marathon battle.

Cody Morgan, P, Vero Beach

Talented junior pitched a complete-game, three-hitter, striking out five to lead the Indians past Martin County, 8-1.

Jesiah Woodside, OF, Bishop Moore

Senior went 2-for-3 with a double, one run scored and two RBI to propel the Hornets past Lake Brantley, 8-4, in a matchup of Central Florida powers.

Nathan Rich, UTIL, West Orange

Sophomore went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI to lead the Warriors past Foundation Academy, 6-3.

Danati Fronduto, UTIL, Montverde Academy

Senior went 3-for-4 with a double, one run scored and four RBI to guide the Eagles past Coral Springs, 10-7.

Brock Lustic, SS/RHP, Eau Gallie

Talented junior struck out 11 in five innings, allowing just two hits, and ripped a double at the plate to propel the Commodores past crosstown rival Melbourne, 10-0, in six innings.

High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI

