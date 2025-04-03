Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? (4/2/2025)
Central Florida high school baseball players continue to pour it on at the plate and from the mound as the 2025 season swings into April.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played March 24-29, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played March 17-22, 2025: Viera 2B/SS/OF Brody Vogel
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, April 6. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Garrett Grant, RHP, Spruce Creek
The 6-foot-4 senior pitched a complete-game, one-hitter, striking out seven to guide the Hawks past Timber Creek, 8-0.
Max Murray, Jr., P, Hagerty
Star senior pitched a complete-game, no-hitter, striking out eight through five innings, to lead the Huskies past Lake Howell, 11-0, in a Seminole County game.
Dublin Warren, 1B/DH, Windermere
Senior went 3-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI to power the Wolverines past Harmony, 8-7, in a battle of Central Florida schools.
Max Simmons, UTIL, The First Academy (Orlando)
Talented junior went 3-for-3 with a double, home run, three runs scored and three RBI to march the Royals past Kissimmee Osceola, 10-0, in five innings.
Hayden Montanez, INF, Winter Park
Senior went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI to lead the Wildcats past Bishop Moore, 12-8, in a wild 10-inning marathon battle.
Cody Morgan, P, Vero Beach
Talented junior pitched a complete-game, three-hitter, striking out five to lead the Indians past Martin County, 8-1.
Jesiah Woodside, OF, Bishop Moore
Senior went 2-for-3 with a double, one run scored and two RBI to propel the Hornets past Lake Brantley, 8-4, in a matchup of Central Florida powers.
Nathan Rich, UTIL, West Orange
Sophomore went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI to lead the Warriors past Foundation Academy, 6-3.
Danati Fronduto, UTIL, Montverde Academy
Senior went 3-for-4 with a double, one run scored and four RBI to guide the Eagles past Coral Springs, 10-7.
Brock Lustic, SS/RHP, Eau Gallie
Talented junior struck out 11 in five innings, allowing just two hits, and ripped a double at the plate to propel the Commodores past crosstown rival Melbourne, 10-0, in six innings.
