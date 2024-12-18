Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (12/18/2024)
Central Florida high school boys' basketball players scored in big-time fashion last week with multiple athletes posting 30-point-plus games and one notching a pair of double-doubles,
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 24 athletes from games played Dec. 9-14, 2024, for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Daytona Beach Mainland PG/SG Kade Manley.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Jude Angervil, F, Apopka
The 6-foot-5 senior recorded 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks to lead the Blue Darters past Discovery, 66-54. Earlier, he scored 19 points in a 59-34 win against Mount Dora.
Julian DeClou, UT, Central Florida Christian Academy
The 6-4 junior dropped 21 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for a double-double and added four assists and two steals to guide the Eagles past Ridge Community, 61-28.
Willie Griggs, G/F, Hope Academy (Groveland)
The 6-7 junior pumped in 14 points and pulled down 19 rebounds for a double-double and added two steals and four blocks in a 73-62 win against The Vanguard School.
Landon Marenco, SG, Mount Dora Christian
Senior poured in an impressive 37 points and had four rebounds to power the Bulldogs past Northside Christian 73-60.
TJ Drain, PF, Windermere High
The 6-8 senior went off for 37 points to guide the Wolverines past Olympia, 77-67, in an Orange County showdown.
Alex Nichols, G, Foundation Academy
Super sophomore recorded a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a 62-41 win against Trinity Prep. Earlier in the week, he notched a double-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 67-27 victory against Forest Academy.
Mikey Madueme, SF, Lake Highland Prep
Junior recorded 14 points and seven rebounds to help the Highlanders march past Bishop Moore, 61-35.
Isaiah Pina, SF/G, South Lake
One of the top players in the area, the 6-6 junior exploded for 36 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double to guide the Eagles past East Ridge, 84-55. Earlier, he had 29 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double in a 68-39 victory against Mount Dora Christian.
Josh Pitts, PG, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)
Senior pumped in 15 points to fly the Eagles past Kissimmee Gateway, 45-4.
Jye Moreno, G, Bridge of Independence
Poured in 27 points in an 80-56 win against Montverde Purple.
Tyrell Thomas, SF, Lake Minneola
The 6-6 junior pumped in 20 points and hauled down 10 rebounds for a double-double in a 74-56 win against Cypress Creek.
Landon Samuel, G, Tavares
Fantastic freshman scored 22 points to power the Bulldogs past Freedom (Orlando), 68-58.
Julian Soria, F, Liberty (Kissimmee)
The 6-7 junior recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Chargers past Polk Christian, 69-51.
Isaac Buckley, W/SF/F, Lake Howell
The 6-5 junior notched 21 points and seven rebounds to guide the Silver Hawks past Winter Park, 48-37.
David Rushing, W, Evans
The 6-3 senior pumped in 19 points to march the Trojans past Seminole, 67-57.
Carlos Naranjo, G, Innovation
Freshman pumped in 26 points to lead the school to its first-ever win, 68-63, against Crooms Academy.
Justin Suarez, PG/SG, DeLand
Senior recorded 18 points, two rebounds and two steals to power the Bulldogs past Deltona, 68-54.
Owen McLaughlin, PF/SF, New Smyrna Beach
Junior had 10 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double in a 66-33 victory against University High (Orange City).
Tristan Hamilton, UT, Melbourne Central Catholic
Talented junior had 20 points and two assists in a 64-58 victory against West Melbourne Christian Academy.
Caleb Trexler, G, Edgewood
Senior had 17 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added three steals and four steals in a 49-32 win against Space Coast (Cocoa).
Michael Otero, G, Holy Trinity Episcopal
Junior pumped in 26 points, including four 3-pointers, and added three rebounds and two assists in a 53-44 win against Viera.
Brady Kearns, W/F, Rockledge
The 6-6 super sophomore had 14 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added five assists and three blocks to lead the Raiders past Astronaut, 58-47,
Amarion “AJ” Smith, SG, Sebastian River
Star senior had 19 points, including a pair of three-pointers, and added eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 75-45 win against Odyssey Charter (Palm Bay).
Cody Simmonds, UT, St. Edward’s School
Junior recorded 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and eight steals to lead the Pirates past Merritt Island Christian School, 62-55.
