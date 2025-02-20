Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (2/192025)
Central Florida high school boys’ basketball players are up and running in the state playoffs.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 18 athletes from regional quarterfinal games played Feb. 12, 2025, for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for Feb. 3-8, 2025: Edgewater PG/SG Travis Scott
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
TJ Drain, PF, Windermere High
The Liberty commit pumped in 32 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the Wolverines to a 68-44 victory against Harmony in a Class 7A, Region 2 game.
Malaki Baker, SF, St. Cloud
The 6-foot-6 junior recorded 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks to power the Bulldogs past Olympia, 63-49, in a Class 7A-2 game.
Jalen Reece, PG, Oak Ridge
LSU signee poured in 36 points to march the Pioneers past Centennial, 77-70, in a Class 7A-2 game.
Luke McCrimon, PG/SG, Kissimmee Osceola
Junior combo guard pumped in 28 points to lead the Kowboys past Sarasota Riverview, 102-75, in a 7A-3 game.
Cameron Bryant, F/G, Oviedo
Senior recorded 25 points and eight rebounds in a 62-59 overtime loss to Milton in a 6A-1 game.
Isaac Buckley, W/F, Lake Howell
Junior poured in 18 points to guide the Silverhawks past Oakleaf, 71-42, in a 6A-1 game.
David Rushing, W, Evans
Senior pumped in 21 points to march the Trojans Tampa Gaither, 65-27, in a 6A-2 game.
Jalen Brown, PG/SG, Leesburg
Senior combo guard dropped 24 points on Fivay in a 70-47 Class 5A-2 game.
Cornelius Hines, C, Eustis
The 6-7 senior exploded for 18 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added four blocks to power the Panthers to a 54-36 triumph against Bishop Moore in a 4A-2 game.
Lamar Lee, G, Kissimmee Liberty
Sophomore recorded 18 points, six rebounds and four steals in a 53-51 loss to Alachua Santa Fe in a 4A-2 game.
Mekhi Yan, F, Port Orange Atlantic
The 6-4 junior scored 20 points to guide the Sharks past Tavares, 64-52, in a 4A-2 game.
Mikey Madueme, SF, Lake Highland Prep
The 6-4 junior notched 17 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double to march the Highlanders past Tampa Berkeley Prep, 55-38, in a 3A-2 game.
Jack Kaley, G, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)
Pumped in 17 points to guide the Eagles past P.K. Yonge, 80-48, in a 2A-1 game.
Derick Augustin, SF, Cornerstone Charter Academy
Junior had 26 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists to lead the Ducks past Foundation Academy, 69-59, in a 2A-2 game.
Khori Polarchy, G, Legacy Charter
Junior scored 21 points in a 64-59 victory against Mount Dora Christian in a 1A-2 game.
Tyler Hutto, SF, Mount Dora Christian
Senior pumped in 20 points in a 64-59 loss to Legacy in a 1A-2 game.
Sean Storr, G, Central Florida Christian Academy (Ocoee)
Talented junior exploded for 31 points, including seven 3-pointers, and two steals to guide the Eagles past Orlando Christian Prep, 70-50, in a 1A-2 game.
Jahkeema King, UT, City of Life Christian Academy (Kissimmee)
Junior recorded 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals to march the Warriors past the Gulf Coast Heat (Sarasota), 73-57, in a Class 1A-3 game.
