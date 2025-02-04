Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (2/4/2025)
Central Florida high school boys’ basketball players showed out in the final week of the 2024-25 regular season.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 19 athletes from games played Jan. 27-Feb 1, 2025, for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for Jan. 20-25, 2025: Winter Springs PG/SG Jack Clark
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Hudson Greer, W, Montverde Academy
The Creighton signee scored 16 points to lead the area’s No. 1-ranked team to a 51-48 victory against CIA Bella Vista (Calif.) in the Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament championship game.
Jasen Francillon, W, Wekiva
The 6-foot-4 junior pumped in 21 points to guide the Mustangs past Cypress Creek, 63-57.
Jordan Isaac, SG/SF/PG, Kissimmee Osceola
The senior erupted for 28 points, including three 3-pointers, two assists and three steals to steer the Kowboys past Southland Christian, 75-74.
Asa Kohn, G, Hagerty
Talented 6-foot-3 junior broke loose for 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and added two rebounds and two steals to power the Huskies past Mount Dora, 55-38. Earlier in the week, he had 24 points, including three-3-pointers, six rebounds and four assists in a 75-41 victory against Astronaut.
Mo Kamara, SF, University High (Orlando)
The 6-8 senior check poured in 28 points to lead the Cougars past Horizon, 81-46.
Jack Kaley, SG, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)
The 6-3 senior exploded for 31 points to guide the Eagles past Colonial, 70-65.
Ivan Ramos, G, Harmony
Senior pumped in 21 points to propel the Longhorns past Dr. Phillips, 69-54.
Bishop Wenze, W, Olympia
The 6-7 sophomore recorded 21 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double to march the Titans past Jones, 68-39.
Alex Nichols, G, Foundation Academy
Super sophomore recorded 26 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double and had four assists to power the Lions past West Orange, 90-59.
Gasaley Etienne, G, Dr. Phillips
Sophomore made the game-winning putback as time expired to lift the Panthers past Poinciana, 57-56.
Noah Whisler, PG, Circle Christian
Freshman exploded for 32 points, including six 3-pointers, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals, and two blocks in a 78-64 loss to Father Lopez.
Ixion Toro, F, Kissimmee Liberty
The 6-5 senior recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double to lead the Chargers past Tohopekaliga, 65-56, in an Osceola County game.
Mikey Madueme, SF, Lake Highland Prep
The 6-4 junior went off for 31 points, nine rebounds and two steals to march the Highlanders past Foundation Academy, 60-43.
TJ Drain, PF, Windermere
Liberty commit scored 20 points to guide the Wolverines past Lake Minneola, 70-39.
Landon Marenco, SG, Mount Dora Christian
Senior erupted for 21 points, including five 3-pointers, three rebounds and five steals to power the Bulldogs past Dunnellon, 71-58.
Javonte Simpson-Lee, F, Poinciana
The 6-6 junior registered 19 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double to guide the Eagles past Tohopekaliga, 74-50.
Tyler McKnight, SG/PG, New Smyrna Beach
The 6-3 junior poured in 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and added three rebounds and two assists to propel the Barracudas past Flagler Palm Coast, 66-46.
Elijah Gillis, SG/PG, Bayside
The senior combo guard pumped in 25 points, including five 3-pointers, and had two rebounds to power the Bears past crosstown rival Heritage, 84-72.
Cody Simmonds, UT, St. Edward’s
Junior recorded 24 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added seven assists, two steals and five blocks to lead the Pirates past The Master’s Academy (Vero Beach), 77-61.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App
--- Follow Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com