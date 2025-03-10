Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (3/10/2025)
Central Florida high school boys’ basketball players ranked among the best in Florida this year, with five teams advancing to the Final Four.
We looked at schools in four classifications and nominated five athletes from state semifinal and final games played Feb. 25 – March 1, and March 4-8, 2025, for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for Feb. 17-22, 2025: Port Orange Atlantic F Emmanuel Martin
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 16. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Korvantae Hatter, SG, Windermere High
Senior recorded 20 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks to power the Wolverines past Sarasota, 59-39, in the Class 7A state semifinals.
Jorden Pittman, PG, Seminole
Star senior recorded 19 points to lead the Seminoles in a 78-48 loss to national power Miami Columbus in the Class 7A state semifinals.
Arosco “Tre” Dubois, SG, Evans
Super senior exploded for 31 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added two steals in a 71-63 loss to Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas in the Class 6A state championship game. In the state semifinals, he had 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 60-53 victory against Tocoi Creek.
Angelo Moton, F/W, Leesburg
The 6-foot-6 junior recorded 16 points, six rebounds, and two assists in a 54-47 loss to Ponte Vedra in the Class 5A state semifinals.
Lomar Sparrow, PG, Eustis
Senior notched 16 points, two rebounds, and two assists in a 65-50 loss to St. Petersburg Gibbs in the Class 4A state semifinals.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App
--- Follow Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com