High School

Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (3/10/2025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 15 of the 2024-25 season

Jeff Gardenour

Eustis's Lomar Sparrow (2) drives on Williston De'Andre Harvey (5) in the Kingdom of the Sun Basketball Tournament last December. Last week, he had 16 points, two rebounds, and two assists in a 65-50 loss to St. Petersburg Gibbs in the Class 4A state semifinals.
Eustis's Lomar Sparrow (2) drives on Williston De'Andre Harvey (5) in the Kingdom of the Sun Basketball Tournament last December. Last week, he had 16 points, two rebounds, and two assists in a 65-50 loss to St. Petersburg Gibbs in the Class 4A state semifinals. / Alan Youngblood/Ocala Star-Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Central Florida high school boys’ basketball players ranked among the best in Florida this year, with five teams advancing to the Final Four.

We looked at schools in four classifications and nominated five athletes from state semifinal and final games played Feb. 25 – March 1, and March 4-8, 2025, for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for Feb. 17-22, 2025: Port Orange Atlantic F Emmanuel Martin

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 16. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Korvantae Hatter, SG, Windermere High

Senior recorded 20 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks to power the Wolverines past Sarasota, 59-39, in the Class 7A state semifinals.

Jorden Pittman, PG, Seminole

Star senior recorded 19 points to lead the Seminoles in a 78-48 loss to national power Miami Columbus in the Class 7A state semifinals.

Arosco “Tre” Dubois, SG, Evans

Super senior exploded for 31 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added two steals in a 71-63 loss to Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas in the Class 6A state championship game. In the state semifinals, he had 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 60-53 victory against Tocoi Creek.

Angelo Moton, F/W, Leesburg

The 6-foot-6 junior recorded 16 points, six rebounds, and two assists in a 54-47 loss to Ponte Vedra in the Class 5A state semifinals.

Lomar Sparrow, PG, Eustis

Senior notched 16 points, two rebounds, and two assists in a 65-50 loss to St. Petersburg Gibbs in the Class 4A state semifinals.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App

--- Follow Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/Florida