Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (12/10/2024)
Central Florida high school girls basketball players were off and running again following Thanksgiving break, racking up huge numbers.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 17 athletes for games played Dec. 2-7, 2024.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for Nov. 25-30, 2024: Montverde Academy G Saniyah Hall
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Madison Perez, SG/PG, Timber Creek
Talented junior racked up 25 points, including five 3-pointers, and added four rebounds and two steals in a 56-25 win against Winter Park.
Serene Exalant, SF, Timber Creek
Star senior recorded 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and one block against Winter Park.
Olivia Staples, G, Freedom
Senior turned in a huge game for the Patriots with 29 points in a 59-34 victory against Lake Nona.
Kiki Thernelus, G, Freedom
Senior recorded 20 points and six steals in a win against Lake Nona.
Adrianna Skraban, PG/SG, Edgewater
Senior pumped in 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double to guide the Eagles past Evans, 60-11.
Alexis Hill, F/G, Altamonte Christian
Eighth-grader scored 16 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for a double-double in a 59-31 victory against Geneva School. Earlier, she had 11 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double in a 58-32 win against Forest Lake Academy.
Bailey Travis, G/SG, Horizon
Junior pumped in 20 points to lead the Hawks past West Orange, 62-20. Earlier, she had 14 points in a 62-16 win against Olympia.
Abigail Squires, SG, City of Life Christian Academy
Junior recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double to lead the Warriors past Oasis Christian, 53-19. Earlier, she had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists in a 47-42 win against Forest Lake Academy.
Mia Garcia, SG, City of Life Christian
Talented senior notched 13 points and 12 steals for a double-double against Oasis Christian. Earlier, she had 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists in a 47-42 win against Forest Lake Academy.
Heaven Sims, W/SF, Winter Springs
Senior pumped in 17 points and grabbed five rebounds to power the Bears past Celebration, 53-45.
Maliyah Lockhart, SF, Winter Park
Junior dropped 17 points on Innovation in a 38-31 first-round victory of the Metro East Tournament.
Molly Burke, W, South Lake
Junior pumped in 12 points to lead the Eagles past Lake Minneola, 27-23, in a Lake County game.
Daya Shelton, SG, Lake Mary
Senior scored 14 points to charge the Rams past Hagerty, 60-22, in a Seminole County contest.
Sydney Hanson, SG, Winter Springs
Senior went wild in a 60-29 victory against Harmony, sinking a school-tying seven 3-pointers on the way to finishing with 25 points.
Demi Reck, G, Viera
Fantastic freshman scored 13 points in a 36-35 win against Cocoa in a Brevard County showdown.
Angelina Spence, PG, Bayside
Senior recorded 12 points, two rebounds, nine assists and seven steals in a 59-18 victory against Eau Gallie.
Samiya Adams, G/SG, Sebastian River
Star senior scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds in a 49-39 victory against Indian River County rival Vero Beach.
