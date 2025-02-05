Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (2/5/2025)

High School

Montverde Academy junior guard Saniyah Hall scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds to guide the area’s No. 1-ranked Eagles past The Newman School (Mass.), 89-57.
Central Florida high school girls’ basketball players hit the court with sheer determination during the final week of the 2024-25 regular season.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 16 athletes for games played Jan. 27-Feb. 1, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for games played Jan. 20-25, 2025: East Ridge C/F Tychelle Gordon

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Ari Woodard, G, Lake Highland Prep

Senior recorded 16 points and seven rebounds to march the Highlanders past Tampa Catholic, 45-33.

Julianna Woodard, G, Winter Springs

Fantastic freshman poured in 17 points to power the Bears past Kissimmee Osceola, 66-31.

Auria Mack, W, Winter Park

The 5-foot-8 senior scored a career-high 22 points to lead the Wildcats past Lake Brantley, 63-30.

Eryn Griffin, G, Lake Highland Prep

Junior notched 11 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists to march the Highlanders past Wekiva, 47-30.

Saniyah Hall, G, Montverde Academy

The 6-2 junior scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds to guide the area’s No. 1-ranked Eagles past The Newman School (Mass.), 89-57.

Jayla Weiser, PG, Ocoee

The 5-6 senior sank 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and added two rebounds, six assists, and five steals to march the Knights past Central Florida Christian Academy, 68-52.

Serene Exalant, UT, Timber Creek

Super senior recorded 25 points, nine rebounds, and two assists to guide the Wolves past Kissimmee Gateway, 65-58.

Alyssa Smith, SG/PG, Leesburg

Fantastic freshman scored 19 points to propel the Yellow Jackets past South Lake, 58-14.

Christiana Glover, SG, Lake Howell

Senior recorded 19 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double to guide the Silver Hawks past Lake Minneola, 71-15.

Amaya Mitchell, SF/PF/SG, Horizon

Senior notched 14 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added three steals and six blocks to lead the Hawks past Colonial, 60-54.

Olivia Olson, SG/PG, New Smyrna Beach

The senior combo guard recorded 22 points, including three 3-pointers, six rebounds, two assists, and three steals to propel the Barracudas past Spruce Creek, 56-51.

Kelsey Assent, UT, Deltona

Freshman pumped in 18 points to guide the Wolves past Calvary Christian Academy (Ormond Beach), 60-41.

Savannah Schultz, UT, Holy Trinity Episcopal

Senior poured in 20 points and added three rebounds, two assists, and three steals to power the Tigers past Edgewood, 77-21.

Addyson Turba, F, Melbourne

Senior recorded 12 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double and added four assists and three steals to power the Bulldogs past Odyssey Charter (Palm Bay), 57-21.

Emilia Grant, W, Bayside

Talented junior pumped in 20 points and had seven rebounds, and three steals to guide the Bears past Cocoa, 43-35.

E’mani Pryor, C/PF, Sebastian River

Super sophomore scored 15 points and had three rebounds and three steals to propel the Sharks past Heritage, 55-28.

