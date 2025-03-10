Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Girls Flag Football Player of the Week? (3/10/25)
Central Florida high school girls’ flag football is off and running, and area athletes are making a statement.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes from games played March 3-8, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Girls Flag Football Player of the Week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, March 16. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Isabel Meadows, WR/QB/S, Celebration
Junior completed 22 of 35 passes for 187 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed five times for 70 yards and a score to guide the Storm past Lake Brantley, 38-0.
Bailey Travis, WR/LB, Horizon
Junior scored three touchdowns, including two receiving, and intercepted a pass to lead the Hawks past Dr. Phillips, 40-7.
Jillian Truax, QB, Spruce Creek
Senior passed for 277 yards and two TDs, rushed for 48 yards and made three tackles to guide the Hawks past University High (Orange City), 12-0.
Taylor Vance, WR/DB, New Smyrna Beach
Senior caught nine passes for 95 yards and two TDs, and made three tackles and an interception to propel the Barrucudas past Fort Walton Beach, 26-6.
Isabella Matthews, WR/LB/QB, Lake Minneola
Junior intercepted two passes and caught one pass for 10 yards to guide the Hawks past East Ridge, 12-0.
Layla Jefferson, S/B/QB, Winter Park
Senior caught seven passes for 105 yards and two TDs and made six tackles to power the Wildcats past Edgewater, 31-0.
Zariyah Ezell, QB, Mainland
Junior passed for 141 yards and two TDs and rushed for 18 yards and a score to lead the Buccaneers past Seminole, 20-0.
Vail Gallagher, QB, Lake Howell
Super sophomore passed for 224 yards, ran nine times for 132 yards and three TDs, and made two tackles to guide the Silverhawks past Lyman, 19-6.
Davionne Stinson, DB/WR, Sebastian River
Senior rushed three times for 80 yards and two TDs and made one tackle to propel the Sharks past West Shore, 32-7.
Kassidy Hensley, ATH, Lake Brantley
Senior made three tackles and three interceptions to march the Patriots past Lake Mary, 19-0, in a Seminole County game.
