Viktor Gyokeres’s Celebration Explained
Trademark celebrations are far from a novel concept, although some would suggest that the increased prominence of personal branding has facilitated a need for players to do something uniquely special after they score.
Cole Palmer, for example, sought to trademark his shivering celebration with the UK Intellectual Property Office earlier this year.
With Viktor Gyökeres reportedly on his way to England, the Swedish hitman may fancy going down a similar route to Palmer. His ‘mask’ celebration has become a crucial part of the player’s brand, and it’s easy to imagine t-shirts sold on Etsy or eBay with a silhouette or graphic design of Gyökeres’s mask at the front and centre.
While the celebration is simple in its execution, allowing for Sporting CP supporters to easily copy every time a camera pans in their direction, there’s plenty of mystique behind it. However, Gyökeres seemed to reveal his inspiration last year.
Viktor Gyökeres Reveals Inspiration Behind ’Mask’ Celebration
Gyökeres creates this mask by interlocking his fingers over his mouth and nose. Arsenal defender Gabriel had an attempt after scoring against Sporting in an emphatic Champions League victory last season, but the Brazilian instead covered his eyes and nose.
The striker will have a chance to work on Gabriel’s execution after a breakthrough in the transfer between Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal.
Anyway, back to the inspiration. Gyökeres posted an edited video of a few of his highlights on Instagram last June, with the caption: “Nobody cared until I put on the mask,” which Bane, the primary antagonist, sort of says in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, played by Tom Hardy.
The exact quote is: “No one cared who I was until I put on the mask,” which suggests that Bane believed himself to be a nobody until he developed into a masked mercenary and leader of a terrorist organisation.
Gyökeres certainly isn’t that, although he’s made a habit of terrorising defences in Portugal since he joined from Coventry City in 2023. If Bane’s quote is the inspiration, then the striker may have felt he’s previously been ignored or overlooked at some stage of his career. Perhaps Brighton & Hove Albion are the culprits, after they signed the unknown forward from IF Brommapojkarna in 2018. He never made a league appearance for the Seagulls and was shipped off to Coventry in 2021 following three loan spells.
It was here that Gyökeres started donning the mask, and the celebration may well be returning to a Premier League ground near you.