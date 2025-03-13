Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week (3/13/2025)
Central Florida high school softball players continue to pound the ball at the plate and shut down opponents from the mound.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played March 3-8, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Feb. 24-March 1, 2025: Eau Gallie P/2B/1B Izzy Gambill
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 16. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Danika Spinogatti, C, Montverde Acadenmy
The FSU signee became the school’s career leader in RBI and doubles when she went 2-for-2 with a double, home run, three runs scored and two RBI to guide the national power Eagles past Lake Weir, 18-3, in four innings.
Auriana Turner, OF, Lake Brantley
Talented junior went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and one RBI to march the Patriots past Windermere, 5-2, in eight innings.
Emmy Luke, UTIL, Eustis
Went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI to power the defending Class 4A state champ Panthers past Apopka, 14-10, in a battle of Central Florida powers.
Leah “Spike” Pechart, SS/2B/UTIL, Eau Gallie
Super sophomore went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored to steer the Commodores past Volusia County power, Spruce Creek, 10-8.
Alexandra Beldowicz, SS/3B/P, Hagerty
Senior went wild again, going 3-for-4 with a double, triple, two runs scored and three RBI to guide the Huskies past Land O’ Lakes, 15-8.
Sariah Espada, P, East Ridge
The 5-foot-10 senior pitched a two-hit shutout through three innings to march the Knights past Boone, 15-0.
Kennedy Jackson, UTIL, Winter Springs
Fantastic freshman went 3-for-3 with a double, home run, two runs scored and two RBI to power the Bears past Seminole, 9-5.
Mackenzie Duncan, P/1B/DH, Horizon
Star senior pitched a perfect game, striking out 12, to lead the Hawks past Lake Minneola, 2-0.
Ava Milspaugh, P/1B, Apopka
Talented junior pitched a complete game, striking out six in five innings, to guide the Blue Darters past Ocoee, 16-0.
Britney Freitez, CF/INF, Cypress Creek
Senior went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and four RBI to power the Bears past Kissimmee Gateway, 22-3, in 2 ½ innings.
