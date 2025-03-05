Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week (3/5/2025)
Central Florida high school softball players continue to shine on the mound and at the plate this season.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 20 athletes for games played Feb. 24-March 1, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Feb. 17-22, 2025: Lake Brantley RHP Lauren Compton
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, March 9. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Riley Winters, UTIL, Foundation Academy
Went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI to power the Lions past Tampa Berkeley Prep, 7-5. Earlier, she went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a 5-2 win against Ocoee.
Taylor Smith, UTIL, Apopka
Junior went 3-for-4 with a home run, two triples, three runs scored and five RBI to guide the Blue Darters past West Orange, 15-0.
Alina Shaikh, UTIL, Lake Highland Prep
Senior went 5-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI to march the Highlanders past Lake Buena Vista, 21-12, in six innings.
Mckenna Hawley, P, Trinity Prep
Star junior pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 15, to lead the Saints past Holy Trinity Episcopal, 11-0. Earlier, she pitched a complete game, one-hitter, striking out 15 and walking only one, in a 1-0 victory against The Master’s Academy (Oviedo).
Lauren Harper, P, Windermere High
Pitched a complete game, four-hitter, striking out 10, to guide the Wolverines past Lake Howell, 3-2.
Alexandra Beldowicz, SS/3B/P, Hagerty
Senior smashed a home run and double, and drove in three runs to power the Huskies past Lake Howell, 6-4.
Lauren Compton, RHP, Lake Brantley
Junior had another stellar showing, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, one run scored and four RBI, and striking out six in five innings to pick up the win in a 14-4 victory against St. Cloud.
Nevaeh Williams, P, Montverde Academy
Talented junior pitched a five-inning perfect game, striking out 10, to lead the national power Eagles past Cornerstone Charter, 10-0.
Emmi Bowman, CF/C, Mount Dora Christian
Junior went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBI to power the Bulldogs past Canterbury, 17-3. Earlier, she went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in a 12-5 victory against Pinellas Park.
Brooklyn Powhida, UTIL, Eustis
Went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI to lead the defending Class 4A state champ Panthers past Mount Dora, 10-0.
Emma Lowe, UTIL, Real Life Christian
Eighth-grader pipped five hits, scored three runs and drove in three runs to drive the Raptors past All Saints Academy, 23-10.
Emerson Aslan, UTIL, Harmony
Went 3-for-3 with a double, home run, four runs scored and four RBI to steer the Longhorns past Poinciana, 22-0.
Ariana Rosado, CF/2B, Celebration
Junior went 3-for-3 with a triple, four runs scored and three RBI to guide the Storm past Kissimmee Gateway, 13-3.
Kendra Lee, P, University High (Orange City)
Struck out eight in four innings to march the Titans past Olympia, 3-2.
Charleigh Morasse, C/CF/UTIL, Deltona Trinity Christian
Senior ripped a double, triple and home run, scored two runs and drove in four more in a 16-0 shutout of Edgewater. Earlier, she went 4-for-4 with a double, home run, four runs scored and five RBI in a 12-2 win against Legacy Charter.
Madison Rider, P, Viera
Super sophomore pitched a complete game shutout, striking out 10 and walking only two, in five innings, and went 2-for-3 with two runs scored to guide the Hawks past Rockledge, 10-0.
Izzy Gambill, P/2B/1B, Eau Gallie
Junior went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI to steer the Commodores past Vero Beach, 13-1.
Lilly Rollinger, P, Melbourne Central Catholic
Super sophomore pitched a five-inning no-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking only one, to lead the Hustlers past Merritt Island Christian, 17-0.
Devin Snow, CF/LF, Vero Beach
Senior went 3-for-4 with two doubles, triple, and two runs scored to guide the Indians past Treasure Coast, 10-1.
Gia Gasbarro, UTIL, The Master’s Academy (Vero Beach)
Exceptional eighth-grader went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and one RBI to lead the Pirates past Oasis Chrisitian, 15-5, in six innings.
