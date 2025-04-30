Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? (4/29/2025)
Central Florida high school softball players turned in some big-time performances during the final week of the regular season. And many of them are far from done.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played April 21-26, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the last week's winner: Peyton West of Melbourne Central Catholic.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 4. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Nevaeh Williams, P, Montverde Academy
Talented junior pitched a two-hitter through six innings, striking out 12 and walking only one, to pick up the complete game win and lead the Eagles to a 7-2 victory against Parrish Community.
Auriana Turner, OF, Lake Brantley
Junior went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to march the Patriots past Foundation Academy, 10-8.
Alexandra Beldowicz, SS/3B/P, Hagerty
Star senior and USF commit went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and one RBI to guide the Huskies past Windermere, 8-6.
Adrianna Covino, UTIL, Eustis
Talented junior went 4-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and two RBI to power the defending Class 4A state champ Panthers past Mount Dora, 15-4, in five innings.
Rhianna Hudson, P, Lake Howell
Star senior and Florida Tech commit went 3-for-4 with one double, two home runs, two runs scored and three RBI, and pitched a two-hitter through 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win and guide the Silverhawks past Winter Springs, 5-4, in a Seminole County showdown.
Evie Martin, OF/P/1B, Eau Gallie
Fantastic freshman pitched a complete game, four-hitter, striking out six, to propel the Commodores past Spruce Creek, 1-0, in a battle of state powers.
Katelyn Wassey, UTIL, Winter Springs
Went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI to power the Bears past Timber Creek, 12-2, in five innings.
Sophia Weinrich, OF/INF, Deltona
Super sophomore went 4-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and one RBI to lead the Wolves past Astronaut, 15-0, in four innings.
Madelynn Prayto, RHP/3B, Melbourne Central Catholic
Talented junior went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI, and pitched a two-hitter through five innings to pick up the win and propel the Hustlers past Okeechobee, 11-1.
Gabrielle Espich, RHP/3B/INF, Vero Beach
Junior pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out nine, to lead the Indians past Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast, 1-0.
