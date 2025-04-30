High School

Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? (4/29/2025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 10 of the 2025 season

Jeff Gardenour

Lake Howell's Rhianna Hudson prepares to pitch during a recent game. Last week, the Florida Tech commit went 3-for-4 with one double, two home runs, two runs scored and three RBI, and pitched a two-hitter through 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win and guide the Silverhawks past Winter Springs, 5-4, in a Seminole County showdown.
Lake Howell's Rhianna Hudson prepares to pitch during a recent game. Last week, the Florida Tech commit went 3-for-4 with one double, two home runs, two runs scored and three RBI, and pitched a two-hitter through 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win and guide the Silverhawks past Winter Springs, 5-4, in a Seminole County showdown. / Rhianna Hudson

Central Florida high school softball players turned in some big-time performances during the final week of the regular season. And many of them are far from done.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played April 21-26, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the last week's winner: Peyton West of Melbourne Central Catholic.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 4. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Nevaeh Williams, P, Montverde Academy

Talented junior pitched a two-hitter through six innings, striking out 12 and walking only one, to pick up the complete game win and lead the Eagles to a 7-2 victory against Parrish Community.

Auriana Turner, OF, Lake Brantley

Junior went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to march the Patriots past Foundation Academy, 10-8.

Alexandra Beldowicz, SS/3B/P, Hagerty

Star senior and USF commit went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and one RBI to guide the Huskies past Windermere, 8-6.

Adrianna Covino, UTIL, Eustis

Talented junior went 4-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and two RBI to power the defending Class 4A state champ Panthers past Mount Dora, 15-4, in five innings.

Rhianna Hudson, P, Lake Howell

Star senior and Florida Tech commit went 3-for-4 with one double, two home runs, two runs scored and three RBI, and pitched a two-hitter through 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win and guide the Silverhawks past Winter Springs, 5-4, in a Seminole County showdown.

Evie Martin, OF/P/1B, Eau Gallie

Fantastic freshman pitched a complete game, four-hitter, striking out six, to propel the Commodores past Spruce Creek, 1-0, in a battle of state powers.

Katelyn Wassey, UTIL, Winter Springs

Went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI to power the Bears past Timber Creek, 12-2, in five innings.

Sophia Weinrich, OF/INF, Deltona

Super sophomore went 4-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and one RBI to lead the Wolves past Astronaut, 15-0, in four innings.

Madelynn Prayto, RHP/3B, Melbourne Central Catholic

Talented junior went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI, and pitched a two-hitter through five innings to pick up the win and propel the Hustlers past Okeechobee, 11-1.

Gabrielle Espich, RHP/3B/INF, Vero Beach

Junior pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out nine, to lead the Indians past Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast, 1-0.

High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/Florida