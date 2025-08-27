Vote: Who is the Florida Big Bend High School Football Player of the Week? -Aug. 26, 2025
With the official start of the high school football season in Florida underway, it is time look at some of the top performers from last week's action in the Big Bend region of Florida.
These athletes are proven leaders for their respective teams, and they went above and beyond as they led their teams through the first week of the season. This will once again be an exciting season in the Big Bend, and they will continue to showcase their skills throughout the season.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the Florida Big Bend high school football player of the week.
Voting will close on August 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this week's nominations:
Kyle Gilbert, Franklin County
Gilbert put together one of the top defensive performances in the region last week in the 31-0 win over Central. He tallied five solo tackles, 10 total tackles and four tackles for a loss. Gilbert also recorded two sacks and forced one fumble in the win.
Owen Klees, Wakulla
In the 37-20 win over Leon, Klees was 15/22 for 276 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 18 yards per completion, and he also carried the ball once for 17 yards.
Taylor Jacobs Jr, Lincoln
Jacobs put together one of the top performances from the quarterback position in the Big Bend region last week. In the 36-29 win over Niceville, Jacobs completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball six times for 23 yards and one touchdown.
Abram Wildrick, Maclay
In the 31-6 win over Jefferson County, Wildrick was one of the stars of the defense as he tallied five solo tackles, three tackles for a loss and two sacks.
Beau Beshears, Maclay
Last week, Beshears was 13/19 for 208 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 66 yards on the ground on nine carries.
Skyler Burger, Florida High
Burger was a tackling machine in the 17-14 win over Dunnellon. He tallied 10 solo tackles, 15 total tackles and one tackle for a loss. He also finished with one quarterback hurry and one pass deflection.
Maliek Denmark, Lincoln
In the victory over Niceville, Denmark hauled in nine receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown. He averaged nearly 20 yards per reception, and his longest reception went for 47 yards.
Ayden Dunnell, Taylor County
In the 20-3 win over Fort White, Dunnell tallied six solo tackles, 12 total tackles and one tackle for a loss. He also got to the quarterback once while also intercepting one pass and recovering one fumble.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.