Vote: Who is the Florida Boys Basketball Class 6A Preseason Coach of the Year?
With the regular high school basketball season tipping off next week, High School On Si will send out preseason nominations, starting with Class 1A, and making our way through 7A. Voting will end on Thursday, November 21 at 11:59 p.m. Any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Jeremy Calzone, Wiregrass Ranch
Calzone enters his 19th season as the head coach at Wiregrass Ranch High School. The Bulls are coming off their best season in school history (26-4) and reached the regional final for the first time in school history as well.
Robert Doctor, Miami Southridge
Doctor is entering his 4th season as the head coach at Miami Southridge. The Spartans finished with a 14-12 record in 2023-2024, where they will return three starters from last season including 6-5 sophomore combo guard Quincy Douby Jr.
Elliot Harris, Buchholz (Gainesville)
Harris enters his 2nd season as the head coach at Buchholz High School. The Bobcats finished with an 18-11 record in 2023-2024 where they reached the Class 6A, Region 1 Semifinals.
John Leon, Martin County
Leon led his team to a 27-4 record and the Class 6A state championship in 2022, the program’s first state title since 1979. In 14 years at Martin County, Leon has compiled a record of 292-78.
Jon Mason, Edgewater
Mason led the Eagles to a 23-8 record in 2023-2024 where they reached the Class 6A Championship game, before coming up just short against Pembroke Pines Charter. Leading the team this season will be 6-1 junior point guard Dylan Foster, 6-7 senior power forward Myles Mayfield (UNC-Asheville commit), and 6-5 senior combo guard Darius Washington (Kennesaw State commit).
Terrence McGriff, Bartow
McGriff has led the Yellow Jackets to three state championships during his 22-year tenure (2010, 2020, 2021). He is also the all-time winningest coach in Polk County history.
Joseph Nieves, Milton
Nieves enters his 2nd season as the head coach at Milton High School. During the 2023-2024 season, Nieves led the Panthers to a regional berth which was the school’s first playoff appearance since 2020.
Julius Sandi, St. Thomas Aquinas
Sandi enters his 5th season as the head coach at St. Thomas Aquinas. He has guided the Raiders to 20+ wins in each of the last three seasons, including two straight district championships.
Jack Solak, Palmetto Ridge
Solak has led the Bears to a 44-8 over the past two years with two straight district titles along the way.
Mike Williams, Charlotte (Punta Gorda)
Since succeeding from Tom Massolio in 2022, Williams has led the Tarpons to back-to-back district championships as well as reaching the Final Four last season. Leading the team this season will be 6-8 senior forward Jordan Taylor.