Vote: Who is the Florida Boys Basketball Class 6A Preseason Coach of the Year?

Here are 10 candidates for your voting consideration

Martin County head coach John Leon motivates his players against South Fork during the high school boys basketball game Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Martin County High School in Stuart. Tcn 1130 Prep Basketball / XAVIER MASCARENAS/TCPALM

With the regular high school basketball season tipping off next week, High School On Si will send out preseason nominations, starting with Class 1A, and making our way through 7A. Voting will end on Thursday, November 21 at 11:59 p.m. Any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.

Jeremy Calzone, Wiregrass Ranch

Calzone enters his 19th season as the head coach at Wiregrass Ranch High School. The Bulls are coming off their best season in school history (26-4) and reached the regional final for the first time in school history as well. 

Robert Doctor, Miami Southridge

Doctor is entering his 4th season as the head coach at Miami Southridge. The Spartans finished with a 14-12 record in 2023-2024, where they will return three starters from last season including 6-5 sophomore combo guard Quincy Douby Jr. 

Elliot Harris, Buchholz (Gainesville)

Harris enters his 2nd season as the head coach at Buchholz High School. The Bobcats finished with an 18-11 record in 2023-2024 where they reached the Class 6A, Region 1 Semifinals.

John Leon, Martin County

Leon led his team to a 27-4 record and the Class 6A state championship in 2022, the program’s first state title since 1979. In 14 years at Martin County, Leon has compiled a record of 292-78. 

Jon Mason, Edgewater

Mason led the Eagles to a 23-8 record in 2023-2024 where they reached the Class 6A Championship game, before coming up just short against Pembroke Pines Charter. Leading the team this season will be 6-1 junior point guard Dylan Foster, 6-7 senior power forward Myles Mayfield (UNC-Asheville commit), and 6-5 senior combo guard Darius Washington (Kennesaw State commit). 

Terrence McGriff, Bartow

McGriff has led the Yellow Jackets to three state championships during his 22-year tenure (2010, 2020, 2021). He is also the all-time winningest coach in Polk County history. 

Joseph Nieves, Milton

Nieves enters his 2nd season as the head coach at Milton High School. During the 2023-2024 season, Nieves led the Panthers to a regional berth which was the school’s first playoff appearance since 2020. 

Julius Sandi, St. Thomas Aquinas

Sandi enters his 5th season as the head coach at St. Thomas Aquinas. He has guided the Raiders to 20+ wins in each of the last three seasons, including two straight district championships. 

Jack Solak, Palmetto Ridge

Solak has led the Bears to a 44-8 over the past two years with two straight district titles along the way. 

Mike Williams, Charlotte (Punta Gorda)

Since succeeding from Tom Massolio in 2022, Williams has led the Tarpons to back-to-back district championships as well as reaching the Final Four last season. Leading the team this season will be 6-8 senior forward Jordan Taylor. 

ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

