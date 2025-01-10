Vote: Who is the Florida High School Boys Basketball Mid-Season Junior of the Year?
We have reached the midway point of the high school basketball season in the Sunshine State.
High School on SI asks the fans to nominate their vote for who they think is the Mid-Season Junior Boys Basketball Player of the Year in Florida.
High School on SI will be nominating 10 athletes from the junior class. Voting will end on Thursday, January 16 at 11:59 p.m. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Brandon Bass Jr, Windermere Prep
Bass is averaging 22.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game for the Lakers this season.
Brandon Brazell, Martin County
Brazell is playing a key part in the Tigers’ undefeated start to the season where he is averaging 18.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
Jordan Bryant, East Lake
Bryant is averaging 16.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per game this season for the Eagles. The 6-7 small forward also received his first offer from McNeese State earlier in the week.
Toni Bryant, North Tampa Christian
Bryant is averaging 20.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 6.4 blocks per game this season for the Titans. He also receives offers from Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, and others.
Alex Constanza, Westminster Academy
Constanza is averaging 26.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game this season for the Lions. He also receives offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Illinois, Syracuse, and others.
Deandre Harvey, Williston
Harvey is averaging 21.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season for the Red Devils. He was a key part of the Red Devils bid to win back-to-back state championships in each of the last two seasons.
Jojo Philon, Blake
Philon is averaging 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season for the Yellow Jackets.
Jaxon Richardson, Columbus
Richardson is having a stellar season for the Explorers where he helped lead them to the City of Palms Classic title last month.
Ethan Sabec, Calvary Christian (Clearwater)
The 6-6 small forward is averaging a career-high in points, rebounds, and assists where the Warriors currently sit with a record of 12-2 this season.
Caleb Sanders, North Tampa Christian
Sanders is averaging 12.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per game this season for the Titans.