Vote: Who is the Florida High School Boys Basketball Mid-Season Junior of the Year?

Jaxon Richardson of the Miami Columbus High School basketball team drives to the basket during the championship game against Montverde at the City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024.
We have reached the midway point of the high school basketball season in the Sunshine State.

High School on SI asks the fans to nominate their vote for who they think is the Mid-Season Junior Boys Basketball Player of the Year in Florida.

High School on SI will be nominating 10 athletes from the junior class. Voting will end on Thursday, January 16 at 11:59 p.m. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

Here are the nominations:

Brandon Bass Jr, Windermere Prep

Bass is averaging 22.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game for the Lakers this season. 

Brandon Brazell, Martin County

Brazell is playing a key part in the Tigers’ undefeated start to the season where he is averaging 18.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. 

Jordan Bryant, East Lake

Bryant is averaging 16.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per game this season for the Eagles. The 6-7 small forward also received his first offer from McNeese State earlier in the week. 

Toni Bryant, North Tampa Christian

Bryant is averaging 20.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 6.4 blocks per game this season for the Titans. He also receives offers from Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, and others. 

Alex Constanza, Westminster Academy

Constanza is averaging 26.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game this season for the Lions. He also receives offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Illinois, Syracuse, and others. 

Deandre Harvey, Williston

Harvey is averaging 21.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season for the Red Devils. He was a key part of the Red Devils bid to win back-to-back state championships in each of the last two seasons. 

Jojo Philon, Blake

Philon is averaging 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season for the Yellow Jackets. 

Jaxon Richardson, Columbus

Richardson is having a stellar season for the Explorers where he helped lead them to the City of Palms Classic title last month.

Ethan Sabec, Calvary Christian (Clearwater)

The 6-6 small forward is averaging a career-high in points, rebounds, and assists where the Warriors currently sit with a record of 12-2 this season. 

Caleb Sanders, North Tampa Christian

Sanders is averaging 12.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per game this season for the Titans. 

