Vote: Who is the Florida High School Girls Basketball Mid-Season Senior of the Year?
We have reached the midway point of the high school girls basketball season in the Sunshine State.
High School on SI asks the fans to nominate their vote for who they think is the Mid-Season Senior Girls Basketball Player of the Year in Florida.
High School on SI will be nominating 10 athletes from the junior class. Voting will end on Thursday, January 19 at 11:59 p.m. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are the nominations:
Kali Barrett, Cardinal Mooney
The University of Cincinnati signee is averaging 17.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game for the Lady Cougars this season.
Jaida Civil, Palm Bay
The University of Tennessee commit is putting together a nice season for the Lady Pirates where she has a strong chance to lead her team to a deep playoff run next month.
Maya Collins, Lemon Bay
Collins is averaging 17.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game for the Manta Rays this season.
Lena Girardi, Grandview Prep
Girardi, An Oklahoma State University commit is putting together one of her best seasons at the high school level putting up a career-high in points and rebounds per game this season. The Pride is considered a heavy favorite to reach the Class 1A title game next month.
Audrey Hubbard, The Rock School
Hubbard is averaging 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game this season.
Addison Ivery, Venice
Ivery is averaging 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 3.8 steals per game for the Indians this season.
Abby Knauff, Bolles (Jacksonville)
The University of North Florida signee is averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game this season.
Sofi Miller, The First Academy (Orlando)
Miller was named to the All-Tournament Team at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational and the SUTS Report New Year’s Classic. Miller is signed to play college basketball at Tennessee Tech.
Olivia Olson, New Smyrna Beach
The Marshall University signee is putting together a nice season for the Barracudas, averaging 23.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
Kaitlyn Pire, Martin County
Pire is averaging 14.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Lady Tigers this season. Pire was named to the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational All-Tournament team.