Vote: Who is the Florida Panhandle Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (2/26/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's Florida Panhandle high school girls flag football player of the week award from February 17-22, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, March 2nd at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Renee Bailey, Fort Walton Beach
The senior wide receiver was terrific in a 28-0 win over Pensacola Booker T. Washington, catching five catches for 37 yards and three touchdowns.
Gabby Kruse, Fort Walton Beach
In the Vikings 41-0 win over Gulf Breeze, Kruse completed 12-of-24 passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns.
Layla Hughes, Niceville
Hughes had a huge night in the Eagles’ 15-12 win over Chiles, totaling 120 yards and two touchdowns and picked off two passes.
Peyton Carter, Niceville
The sophomore signal caller completed 23-of-38 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Chiles.
Jamya Bonham, Navarre
The sophomore quarterback went off in a 67-0 win over Pensacola, completing 16-of-19 passes for 167 yards and six touchdowns.
Breanna Shaw, Navarre
Shaw was the top target for Bonham, as she hauled in four passes for 106 yards and three touchdowns.
Amaya Pablo, Pace
The senior signal caller had likely one of the best games of any passer last week, completing 19-of-24 passes for 212 yards and seven touchdowns.
Emily Good, Pace
Good was better than good in the Patriots’ 72-0 win over Pine Forest, catching seven passes for 64 yards and four touchdowns.
