Miami Booker T. Washington head football coach Tim 'Ice' Harris retiring from coaching: Report
One of the most legendary head coaches when it comes to high school football in South Florida has decided that he's going to hang his whistle up for good.
According to a report by 305 Sports on Instagram, Tim 'Ice' Harris has retired from coaching, ending his time at Miami Booker T. Washington after leading the Tornadoes to the 2024 Class 2A state semifinals.
Harris has coached at schools like Miami Booker T. Washington, Miami Central, Miami Northwestern and Miami during the timeframe of 1986-2024.
Harris led the Tornadoes to three state championships in 2008, 2012 and 2013. The legendary head coach finished up his fourth stint as Miami Booker T. Washington's lead man as the team just capped a season just a step away from the Class 2A state title game.
Miami Booker T. Washington has already posted the vacant head coaching position via the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) website. Down below is the official posting for the position.
Head Football Coach
Post Date: 02/07/2025
Sport: Football (11 man)
County: Miami-Dade
School Name: Washington (Miami)
Contact Name: Lisa Starks
Contact Phone: +1 (305) 324-8900
Contact Email: lstarks@dadeschools.net
Booker T. Washington Sr. High School will be seeking to fill our Head Football coach position for Spring 2025 and 2025-2026 school year. If you are interested, please email your resumes to Dr. Lisa Starks, Director of Athletics at Lstarks@dadeschools.net. If you have questions regarding teaching positions please contact her directly at 305-324-8900 Ext. 2216. Please be advised that a teacher certification is required for the Football Head Coach position.
