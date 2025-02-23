10 standouts from 2025 FHS Association 7v7 Xtreme League high school football tournament
BUSHNELL, FLORIDA – On a brisk spring day there was plenty of great Florida high school football action taking place in Mid-Central Florida, on Saturday morning, during the second session of the FHS Association 7v7 Xtreme League tournament play at South Sumter High School.
The field included 16 schools each taking a chance at showing they could be the top team of the tournament.
Second session of the action concluded with Vero Beach having the best day of them all and the Indians winning tournament play on Saturday afternoon.
Other impressive teams included Buchholz, East Ridge, Leesburg, South Lake and Vanguard, as each finished within the final rounds en route to the championship game. The final game pitted Buchholz and Vero Beach, with the latter coming away with the victory in the end.
What truly separates the FHS 7v7 from other passing league tournaments is the emphasis on the high school teams bringing their players compared to the independent circuit.
In addition to the benefits to the teams, individual players also had a great opportunity to showcase their skills. Here are 10 individual standouts from second session and all of the final scores.
Saturday Standouts 2/22/2025
Wonderful 'Champ' Monds, QB, Vero Beach
Most recently offered by Ole Miss, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback showed poise throughout the tournament and made difficult throws look simply easy. Though he's a 2028, early comparisons to Monds' game rivals that of Cam Ward or Jamies Winston.
Trace Johnson, QB, Buchholz
The other top signal caller on the day was the Bobcats' starting quarterback. Johnson was dialed in most of the day, displaying his ability to hit receivers in stride with his pinpoint accuracy. Will be one of the top senior quarterbacks heading into the 2025 campaign.
Justin Williams, ATH, Buchholz
Arguably the most versatile player in Mid-Central Florida, you can see why Power 4 schools are lining up to nab Williams' services on the next level. Usually singled up opposite of any trips formations the Bobcats were running, Williams is a nightmare to cover in man coverage.
Terrance Lewis, QB, Vanguard
Next in line when it comes to solid quarterback play at Vanguard is Lewis, who has a nice frame standing at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds. Showed off his right arm throughout the day with pinpoint accuracy on vertical throws downfield.
Tre Kelly, QB, South Lake
Though a tad undersized, you can see why Brad Lord likes Kelly a lot under center. Kelly makes quick decisions and has the arm strength to make most throws for the Eagles. Definitely showed why on Saturday he will be a force throughout the spring and heading into the summer.
Keydrick Powell, WR, South Lake
Powell proved to be one of the top wide receivers on the day for the Eagles as he displayed his smooth route running abilities along with soft hands in bringing in passes.
Elyjah Niemiec, DB, Belleview
The Rattlers' defensive back made numerous plays throughout the day, including a nice interception against Leesburg during the afternoon session.
Karon Palmer Jr., QB, East Ridge
With Frank Scott now the offensive coordinator at East Ridge, the former Leesburg head coach was dialing up plays for Palmer Jr. and the sophomore was executing. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound quarterback was exceptional throwing the rock on Saturday.
Coleson Baum, QB, Bartram Trail
Now Cory Johns is known for his commitment to running the football from his time at Nature Coast and now Bartram Trail. With Baum, don't think that the Bears won't try to air the football out a little bit in 2025. The 6-foot-4 passer was solid all throughout the day for Bartram Trail.
Jaren Reynolds, DB, Mount Dora
When it came to defensive back play, Reynolds was stout for the Hurricanes as the 2026 was breaking up passes and playing solid on the back end.
Saturday Scores 2/22/2025
South Sumter 14, Windermere 7
Belleview 27, South Lake Silver 12
East Ridge 6, Mount Dora 6
Leesburg 13, Zephyrhills Christian Academy 12
Eustis 16, Winter Springs 12
Buchholz 22, Wildwood 6
Vanguard 23, South Lake Blue 6
Vero Beach 27, Bartram Trail 7
South Sumter 15, Belleview 12
Windermere 13, South Lake Silver 7
Zephyrhills Christian Academy 9, Mount Dora 6
East Ridge 26, Leesburg 19
Vanguard 21, Bartram Trail 12
Eustis 16, Wildwood 15
South Lake Blue 13, Winter Springs 12
Vero Beach 27, Buchholz 14
South Sumter 28, South Lake Silver 0
Windermere 15, Mount Dora 15
East Ridge 24, Zephyrhills Christian Academy 20
Belleview 11, Leesburg 10
Wildwood 20, Vero Beach 20
Vanguard 23, Eustis 6
Buchholz 26, South Lake Blue 0
Winter Springs 20, Bartram Trail 20
Buchholz 32, Mount Dora 7
South Lake Blue 21, Belleview 9
Eustis 28, Leesburg 12
Zephyrhills Christian Academy 17, Windermere 0
South Sumter 24, South Lake Silver 9
Vanguard 23, Bartram Trail 0
Vero Beach 31, Wildwood 6
East Ridge 18, Winter Springs 15
Zephyrhills Christian Academy 29, South Sumter 26
Vanguard 22, Eustis 6
Vero Beach 22, South Lake Blue 14
Buchholz 24, East Ridge 14
Buchholz 20, Zephyrhills Christian Academy 0
Vero Beach 23, Vanguard 13
