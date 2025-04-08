Vote: Who is the Florida Panhandle Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (4/7/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have seven athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's Florida Panhandle high school girls flag football player of the week award from March 31-Apr. 5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, April 13th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Natalie Busch, Navarre
The Raiders' quarterback had a big night in the team's 34-13 victory over Tate, completing 22-of-28 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns.
Aubrey Piehota, Navarre
Piehota had a strong week for the Raiders and led the way in a 15-6 win over Chiles, hauling in nine passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Amaya Pablo, Pace
Pablo had herself a big night in the Patriots' 34-0 win over Crestview, throwing for 222 yards on 21-of-27 passes and five touchdowns.
Maci McGinnis, Pace
The sophomore rusher had herself a solid night in a 41-6 win over Tate, recording a team-high two sacks.
Peyton Carter, Niceville
The Eagles' signal caller played very well in a 25-0 victory over Destin, as Carter completed 19-of-36 passes for 187 yards and four touchdowns.
Bri Fogarty, Niceville
Another rusher that showed out was Fogarty for the Eagles, recording two sacks in a 25-0 win over Destin.
Lainey Crisafulli, Chiles
The Timberwolves' sophomore defensive back patrolled the secondary and intercepted two passes in a 18-6 victory over FAMU DRS.
