Vote: Who is the Florida Panhandle high school softball player of the week? (5/5/2025)
The Florida Panhandle has proven to be talent-rich this season for high school softball. With the regional playoffs beginning for a number of teams this week, it is time to look back on the week that was. These nominees showcased tremendous skill and athleticism as helped their team to victory. If anything last week showed us, it's that these players will have an excellent postseason. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Florida Panhandle player of the week.
Voting will close on May 11 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are the nominations:
Tarrin McCrone, Altha
In the 6-4 loss to Blountstown, McCrone was 2-for-2 with both of her hits going yard. She also finished with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Jalynn Copeland, Blountstown
In the win over Altha, Copeland finished with two hits in four at-bats with one double, two RBIs and one run scored. She was also successful on the base paths as she stole one base in the victory.
Natalee Smith, Poplar Springs
In a game that resembled a football scored, Poplar Springs defeated Graceville 33-22. Smith was stellar in this game as she went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, four stolen bases and four runs scored.
Kaylee Carroll, Freeport
In the 4-0 win over Pensacola Catholic, Carroll pitched a complete game allowing just two hits, zero runs, four walks and struck out nine batters.
Raina Pitts, Walton
In the 11-1 win over Rutherford, Pitts finished with two hits, two RBIs and one run scored. She also pitched 3.1 innings where she allowed one hit, zero runs, one walk with eight strikeouts.
Chloe Bailey, Niceville
In the 10-0 win over Mosley, Bailey went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. She also pitched three innings with zero hits and runs allowed with nine strikeouts in the win. In the 6-1 win over Milton, she pitched seven more innings with seven hits allowed, one run, two walks while striking out 11 batters.
Briana Noles, Niceville
In the two wins, Noles finished with five hits, one home run, one double, one RBI, two stolen bases and four runs scored.
Bre Clark, Arnold
In the 4-1 win over Choctawhatchee, Clark pitched a complete game allowing three hits, one run, one walk with 18 strikeouts. Later in the week in what turned out to be a 5-4 loss to Fort Walton Beach, Clark pitched 9.2 innings allowing five hits, three runs, three walks with 12 strikeouts.
Anna Abernathy, Fort Walton Beach
In the wins over Rickards and Arnold, Abernathy finished with three hits, one double, six RBIs and three runs scored.
Laela Kern, Arnold
Kern went 3-for-3 with one home run, two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored versus Choctawhatchee. She also added one more hit to her weekly statline versus Fort Walton Beach.
Eden Rustin, Wewahitchka
In the 8-6 loss to Port St. Joe, Rustin went 3-for-4 with one home run, one double, three RBIs, three stolen bases and two runs scored.
Elli Newman, Port St. Joe
In the win over Wewahitchka and the 6-4 loss to Franklin County, Newman finished with five hits, one triple, one double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Mikayla McAnally, Northview
In the 8-3 win over Paxton and the 9-1 win over Jay, McAnally finished with three hits, one home run, one RBI and two runs scored. She also pitched a complete game versus Jay allowing three hits, one run, zero walks and struck out 17 batters.
Zoey Kreinus, South Walton
In the 15-3 win over Bay, Kreinus finished with two hits, one home run, one double, four RBIs and two runs scored. She also tallied two hits in the 4-3 loss to West Florida.
Kaylee Goodpaster, North Bay Haven Academy
In the 10-0 win over Walton, Goodpaster finished with one home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. She also reached base once on a walk and scored in the 11-2 win over Bozeman.
McKenzie Goff, North Bay Haven Academy
Goff had an exceptional week from the plate last week. In the two wins, Goff finished with four hits, five RBIs and four runs scored.
Karsyn Riddle, Navarre
After losing two games a week prior, the Raiders got back in the win column when they defeated Tate 10-1. Riddle went 3-for-3 with one home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. She also tallied one hit and one run scored in the 5-1 loss to Pace.
Britten Kettler, Pace
In the 8-0 win over Crestview and the 5-1 win over Navarre, Kettler finished with three hits, one home run, one double, two RBIs, one stolen base and two runs scored.