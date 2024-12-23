High School

Vote: Who is the Mid-Central Florida High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/23/2024)

Here are the 10 nominations from last week's games

Ross Van De Griek

Gainesville Hurricanes Willie Brooks (1) and Buchholz Bobcats Evan Walker (22) go after a rebound in the first half. The Buchholz Bobcats hosted the Gainesville Hurricanes at Buchholz High School in Gainesville, FL on Friday, December 13, 2024. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
We have looked at schools across the Mid-Central Florida area and nominated 10 coaches for games played December 9-21, 2024. 

We ask you to vote for the Mid-Central Florida Boys Basketball Coach of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 29, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports

Here are the nominations:

Tyler Bright, The Rock School

Bright finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks in an 84-59 win over Process Academy on December 17. 

Aaron Britt Jr, The Villages Charter

Britt Jr. finished with 30 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists in a 93-87 overtime win over Lake Minneola on December 19.

Willie Brooks, Gainesville

Brooks finished with a game-high 22 points in a 68-48 win over Davenport on December 20. 

Jordan Cason, Bradford

Cason recorded three double-doubles for the Tornadoes in three games played last week. 

Adyn Corbin, The Villages Charter

Corbin finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals in a 93-87 overtime win over Lake Minneola on December 19.

CJ Hall, Hilliard

Hall finished with 16 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 6 steals in a 75-24 win over West Nassau on December 16.

Joseph Hartman, The Rock School

Hartman finished with 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals in an 84-59 win over Process Academy on December 17. 

Cornelius Hines, Eustis

Hines finished with 12 points and five rebounds in a 66-58 loss to Leesburg on December 13.

Coy Sizemore, North Marion

Sizemore averaged 12.6 points per game in three games played last week for the Colts, finishing with a 3-0 record in those games. 

Cornelius White, Gainesville

White finished with 17 points in a 74-52 loss to Ribault (Jacksonville) on December 21.

Published
