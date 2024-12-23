Vote: Who is the Mid-Central Florida High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/23/2024)
We have looked at schools across the Mid-Central Florida area and nominated 10 coaches for games played December 9-21, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the Mid-Central Florida Boys Basketball Coach of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 29, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are the nominations:
Tyler Bright, The Rock School
Bright finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks in an 84-59 win over Process Academy on December 17.
Aaron Britt Jr, The Villages Charter
Britt Jr. finished with 30 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists in a 93-87 overtime win over Lake Minneola on December 19.
Willie Brooks, Gainesville
Brooks finished with a game-high 22 points in a 68-48 win over Davenport on December 20.
Jordan Cason, Bradford
Cason recorded three double-doubles for the Tornadoes in three games played last week.
Adyn Corbin, The Villages Charter
Corbin finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals in a 93-87 overtime win over Lake Minneola on December 19.
CJ Hall, Hilliard
Hall finished with 16 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 6 steals in a 75-24 win over West Nassau on December 16.
Joseph Hartman, The Rock School
Hartman finished with 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals in an 84-59 win over Process Academy on December 17.
Cornelius Hines, Eustis
Hines finished with 12 points and five rebounds in a 66-58 loss to Leesburg on December 13.
Coy Sizemore, North Marion
Sizemore averaged 12.6 points per game in three games played last week for the Colts, finishing with a 3-0 record in those games.
Cornelius White, Gainesville
White finished with 17 points in a 74-52 loss to Ribault (Jacksonville) on December 21.
