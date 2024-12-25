High School

Vote: Who Is The Northeast Florida High School Basketball Player Of The Week? (12/25/2024)

Here are 10 nominations from last week's slate of games

Ross Van De Griek

Jackson's Jahari Simmons (1) is introduced before a FHSAA District 3-4A boys basketball final matchup Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 at Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jackson Tigers defeated the Ribault Trojans 54-45.
Jackson's Jahari Simmons (1) is introduced before a FHSAA District 3-4A boys basketball final matchup Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 at Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jackson Tigers defeated the Ribault Trojans 54-45. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played December 16-21, 2024. 

We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, December 30 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports

Here are the nominations:

Justis Clements, Eagle’s View Academy

Clements finished with 29 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists in a 70-43 win over Ridgeview on December 16. 

Carson Crawford, Fleming Island

The 6-7 sophomore wing finished with a double-double (14 points and 11 rebounds), 4 assists, and 4 steals in an 85-64 win over Davenport on December 19.

Ty Duncan, University Christian

Duncan finished with a game-high 23 points in a 68-63 win over Baldwin on December 21. 

Landon Geren, Bartram Trail

The 6-6 senior wing finished with 27 points, six rebounds, and six assists in a 59-52 win over Bishop Kenny on December 20. 

Langston Hackworth, Nease

The 6-7 junior forward averaged 14.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in three games played for the Panthers last week. 

Connor Neill, Bishop Snyder

The 6-7 senior forward averaged 16.0 points per game in two games played for the Cardinals last week. 

Jahari Simmons, Andrew Jackson

The 6-0 senior guard finished with 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists in a 71-43 win over Fleming Island on December 20. 

Will Stewart, Providence School

The 6-3 freshman guard averaged 15.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in two games played last week for the Stallions. 

Trevon Torchon, Potter’s House Christian Academy

Torchon finished with 10 points and 7 rebounds in a 61-60 win over Balboa Academy on December 17.

Josh Wolff, St. Joseph Academy

The 5-10 senior guard finished with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists in a 61-40 win over Stanton. 

