Vote: Who Is The Northeast Florida High School Basketball Player Of The Week? (12/25/2024)
We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played December 16-21, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, December 30 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are the nominations:
Justis Clements, Eagle’s View Academy
Clements finished with 29 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists in a 70-43 win over Ridgeview on December 16.
Carson Crawford, Fleming Island
The 6-7 sophomore wing finished with a double-double (14 points and 11 rebounds), 4 assists, and 4 steals in an 85-64 win over Davenport on December 19.
Ty Duncan, University Christian
Duncan finished with a game-high 23 points in a 68-63 win over Baldwin on December 21.
Landon Geren, Bartram Trail
The 6-6 senior wing finished with 27 points, six rebounds, and six assists in a 59-52 win over Bishop Kenny on December 20.
Langston Hackworth, Nease
The 6-7 junior forward averaged 14.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in three games played for the Panthers last week.
Connor Neill, Bishop Snyder
The 6-7 senior forward averaged 16.0 points per game in two games played for the Cardinals last week.
Jahari Simmons, Andrew Jackson
The 6-0 senior guard finished with 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists in a 71-43 win over Fleming Island on December 20.
Will Stewart, Providence School
The 6-3 freshman guard averaged 15.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in two games played last week for the Stallions.
Trevon Torchon, Potter’s House Christian Academy
Torchon finished with 10 points and 7 rebounds in a 61-60 win over Balboa Academy on December 17.
Josh Wolff, St. Joseph Academy
The 5-10 senior guard finished with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists in a 61-40 win over Stanton.
