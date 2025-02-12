Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Basketball Player of the Week? (2/12/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 players for games played February 3-8.
We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, February 17, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are the nominees:
Marvin Christie, University Christian (Junior)
Christie finished with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in a district-clinching 55-47 win over Providence School on February 7.
Nolan Nelson, Creekside (Sophomore)
Nelson had a monster game in the district semifinals against Atlantic Coast finishing with 20 points and 25 rebounds.
Nolan Schwartz, Episcopal School of Jacksonville (Junior)
Schwartz averaged 18.6 points per game in three games played for the Eagles where they finished as the district runner-up.
King McFadden, Tocoi Creek (Freshman)
McFadden finished with a double-double (22 points and 12 rebounds) in a 62-47 district-clinching win over Forest.
Kaden Ferguson, Bolles (Jacksonville) (Senior)
Ferguson finished with a game-high 20 points in a 71-34 win over West Nassau on February 3.
CJ Hall, Hilliard (Senior)
Hall finished with 29 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and six steals in a 65-43 district-clinching win over Madison County on February 7.
Ronald Clark, Impact Christian Academy (Junior)
Clark finished with 14 points, six rebounds, five assists, and four steals in a 77-21 win over Harvest Community on February 5.
Carson Crawford, Fleming Island (Sophomore)
Crawford finished with a double-double (21 points and 12 rebounds) in a 68-49 win over Buchholz.
Ryan Gornto, Providence School (Sophomore)
Gornto finished with a team-high 18 points in a 55-47 loss to University Christian on February 7.
Jahari Simmons, Andrew Jackson (Senior)
Simmons finished with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals in a 64-59 win over Bolles on February 5.