Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/17/2024)
The Florida High School Boys Basketball season has begun and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Florida Florida high school boys basketball player of the week award from December 9-14, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, December 22nd at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Here are the nominations:
Cayden Daughtry, Calvary Christian Academy
Daughtry finished with 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists in an 85-66 win over Central Pointe Christian Academy.
Zacuras Dawson, Miami Northwestern
Dawson finished with 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in a win over Miami High on December 12. He followed up with 20 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks in a win over Boyd Anderson on December 13.
Maddox Fowles, Western
Fowles recorded two double-doubles in a pair of wins over Florida Christian and Blanche Ely last week.
Dakota Izard, Wellington
Izard finished with 20 points on four 3-pointers in a 62-44 win over Dwyer on December 10.
Lorenzo Major, Miami Norland
The 5-11 senior guard averaged 16.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game in three games played for the Vikings last week.
Jacob Marquez, Gulliver Prep
Marquez finished with a near triple-double (35 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, and 8 steals) in a 71-60 loss to Divine Savior Academy on December 9.
Maximo Ortega, Pembroke Pines Charter
The Wofford University commit averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game for the Jaguars in two games played last week.
Gabe Osorio, Western
The 6-5 junior guard finished with 15 points and 7 rebounds in a 56-53 win over Coral Springs on December 10.
Kevin Thomas, Sagemont
The 6-7 junior forward finished with a double-double (14 points and 12 rebounds) in a win over Specially Fit Academy on December 13. He averaged 14.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in two games played for the Lions last week.
Clarence Westbrook, St. Thomas Aquinas
Westbrook averaged 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Raiders, where they picked up wins over Cardinal Gibbons and Gateway Charter.
