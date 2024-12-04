Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Basketball Coach of the Week? (12/3/2024)
We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 10 coaches for games played November 25-30, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Boys Basketball Coach of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, December 9 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Ron Blount, Sports Leadership and Management
Blount led the Spartans to a 2-1 week, during which they won over Seffner Christian and King.
Don Dziagwa, Tampa Catholic
The Crusaders continue to compile one of the state’s best schedules as Dziagwa led his team to wins over The Villages Charter and Westside (Georgia) last week.
Barry Jacobs, Newsome
Jacobs has his Newsome Wolves off to a 3-0 start on the young season, allowing just 30.6 points per game.
Neal Goldman, Jesuit
Goldman led the Tigers to a 2-0 week where they picked up wins over Largo and Seminole. They currently sit with an overall record at 5-0 through the first two weeks of the season.
Patrick Horn, Strawberry Crest
Horn has his Strawberry Crest Chargers off to a 3-0 start, with wins over Hillsborough, Spoto, and King.
Fred Lewis, Blake
Lewis has his Yellow Jackets off to a 4-0 start on the young season picking up marquee wins over Edgewater and Tampa Catholic in the process.
Zach Reynolds, North Tampa Christian Academy
The Titans went 2-2 last week where they played in the Sun Bash Orlando and Holiday Hoopsgiving up in Atlanta.
Billy Teeden, Plant City
Entering the week, Teeden comes in just two wins shy of 300 for his career. He picked up a marquee win over three-time defending state champion Westside (Georgia) at the Hoop Feast on November 29.
Mike Weaving, Sickles
The Gryphons went 1-1 last week playing in the inaugural Wiregrass Thanksgiving Classic where they defeated Wesley Chapel and lost in double-overtime to Wiregrass Ranch.
Joe Willis, Plant
Willis has his Plant Panthers off to a 3-0 start on the young season, allowing just 44.3 points per game.
