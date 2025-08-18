Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 18, 2025)
We have reached the end of the preseason kickoff classic week and now we turn our heads to Week 1 of the High School Football regular season across the Sunshine State.
High School on SI Florida nominated 10 student-athletes who had electrifying performances during last week's preseason games from August 14 to 16, 2025.
We ask the fans to check out the nominees below and vote for the Tampa Bay High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offensive, defensive, and special teams players.
Voting will end Sunday, August 24th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The winner will be announced in our poll next week. Here are the nominees:
Gabe Hagan, QB, Seffner Christian Academy (Senior)
The 6-foot senior quarterback completed 12 of 20 passes, throwing for 195 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-6 win over Duval Charter on August 15.
Jonathan Williams, RB/LB, Seffner Christian Academy (Sophomore)
The 5-foot-9 sophomore running back eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark, where he had 11 carries for 120 yards (10.9 yards per carry) and had a rushing touchdown in the 49-6 win over Duval Charter on August 15.
Theo Wilson, LB, Armwood (Junior)
The 6-foot junior linebacker had not just 1 interception, but he had two interception returns for touchdowns in a 27-0 weather-shortened victory over Clearwater Central Catholic on August 15.
Daniel Terry, QB, Wiregrass Ranch (Sophomore)
The 6-foot-4 sophomore quarterback accounted for four touchdown passes in a 41-26 loss to Lecanto on August 15.
Courtney Taylor, RB/LB, St. Petersburg Catholic (Junior)
Taylor was credited for 11 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and a forced fumble in a 41-5 win over Countryside on August 15.
Brendan Wright, WR, St. Petersburg Catholic (Senior)
Wright was credited with 5 catches for 90 yards and a receiving touchdown in a 41-5 win over Countryside on August 15.
Dillon Rose-Bailey, QB, Plant (Senior)
Rose-Bailey was credited with one touchdown pass in a 14-0 weather-shortened win over Hillsborough back on August 15.
Cooper Hayes, QB, Berkeley Prep (Junior)
Hayes was credited with two touchdown passes in a 28-0 preseason win over Boca Ciega on August 15.
Hezekiah Davis, RB, Jesuit (Junior)
Davis had a 50-yard receiving touchdown in a 7-0 weather-shortened victory over Sumner back on August 15.
Robert Garcia, DB, Sumner (Junior)
The 6-foot junior defensive back was credited with a sack and a forced fumble in a 7-0 weather-shortened loss to Jesuit back on August 15.
