Vote: Who is the Top Offensive Player on the Florida Panhandle So Far in 2024?
We are just before the mid-point part of the 2024 high school football season here in the Florida Panhandle and there’s no shortage of athletes on the offensive side of the ball performing at a high level. It’s no surprise that players are showing out in the 850 as that’s been the case in the past many times over.
This list of athletes features some of the top offensive football players we’ve seen or have been playing at a high level on the Florida Panhandle. Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing high school offensive football player so far on the Florida Panhandle.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 30th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Amari Clemons, RB, Marianna
Clemons is the engine to the Bulldogs’ offense. The running back has touched the ball 59 times for 728 yards and scored 11 touchdowns on the ground. Also has five catches for 102 yards.
Von Keller, RB, Choctawhatchee
The sophomore running back is averaging nearly a first down every time he touches the football. Keller has carried the rock 69 times for 532 yards (7.7 yard per carry) and three touchdowns.
Sammy Freitas, QB, Mosley
The Dolphins' signal caller has played efficiently and effectively, with most importantly taking care of the football. Freitas has thrown for 615 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Wells Bettenhausen, QB, Walton
Looking at the kind of impact Bettenhausen has had on the Braves is looking at how well they're played offensively this season. The quarterback has completed 69 percent of his passes for 900 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Connor Mathews, RB, Niceville
Not many running backs are producing in the kinda way Mathews is on a weekly basis. The UMass commitment has 55 attempts for 523 yards and has found pay dirt three times.
Jaymes Youngblood, RB, Jay
Now we know there’s some players who might play in higher classifications and what not, but you can’t ignore the play of the sophomore back. The tailback has rushed for 402 yards and scored seven touchdowns this season.
Christian Neptune, WR, Tate
It’s been a solid season so far for the undefeated Aggies and you don’t have to look too much further than the play of Neptune out at wide receiver. Neptune has hauled in 15 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns through three games.
Will Cotter, QB, Arnold
The first-year Marlins quarterback has been playing well through a 3-0 start, completing 32-of-57 passes for 612 yards and six touchdowns. Expect big things from the signal caller as the season continues.
AG Floyd, RB, Pensacola
Pensacola has them a gem in Floyd coming out of the backfield on Friday nights. The Tigers' running back this season has carried the rock 53 times for 505 yards and five touchdowns.
Ryan Huff, QB, Pensacola Catholic
We know all about what kind of talent the Crusaders have, but not enough about what Huff has done this season. The quarterback through three games has completed 35-of-49 passes for 525 yards and six touchdowns.
