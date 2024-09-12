Vote: Who is the Top Offensive Player on the North Suncoast So Far in 2024?
We are just before the mid-point part of the 2024 high school football season here in the North Suncoast and there’s no shortage of athletes on the offensive side of the ball performing at a high level. It’s no surprise that players are showing out in the 352/727 as that’s been the case in the past many times over.
This list of athletes features some of the top offensive football players we’ve seen or have been playing at a high level on the North Suncoast. Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing high school offensive football player so far on the North Suncoast.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 30th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jackson Hoyt, QB, Nature Coast
The Florida commitment right out of the gates has really looked good for the undefeated Sharks. Jackson has accounted for 800 yards and seven touchdowns via the pass and the run.
Cayden Thomas, QB, Mitchell
Arguably the best passer on the North Suncoast has been Thomas, who has completed 40-of-65 passes for 681 yards and seven touchdowns.
Antonio Muniz, RB, Gulf
Muniz has started a little slower than he did last season, but there's no doubting his play week to week. The senior back has rushed for 236 yards and scored four touchdowns.
Nathan Mcneil, RB, Wiregrass Ranch
For a Bulls team that's been so used to throwing the ball a bunch, Wiregrass Ranch has run the ball very well. Mcneil has rushed the ball for 221 yards and six touchdowns.
Chance Houston, QB, Land O' Lakes
Houston is just a sophomore, but has looked wise beyond his years in his first season as a starter. The Gators' quarterback has thrown for 501 yards and seven touchdowns.
Sean Brown, RB, Fivay
The Fivay running back has looked very good so far for the Falcons. Brown through three games has rushed for 387 yards on 55 attempts and two touchdowns.
Connor Mccazzio, RB, Springstead
One of the North Suncoast's top running backs has been the Eagle so far. Mccazzio has carried the ball 39 times for 253 yards and scored six touchdowns.
JT Tipton, QB, Lecanto
The Panthers quarterback has been terrific this season, with Tipton completing 43-of-61 passes for 714 yards, 10 touchdowns and no picks.
Nathan Merriman, RB, Sunlake
Merriman has been a surprise to those who don't know of the dynamo. The Seahawks have totaled 316 yards and eight touchdowns this season.
Matt Barton, RB, River Ridge
The Royal Knights' running back has looked very good through a 3-0 undefeated stretch this season Barton has accounted for 404 yards and four touchdowns.
Xzvaier Jackson, QB, Zephyrhills
Jackson transferred over from Tampa Bay Tech and has produced some solid numbers through three games. The senior quarterback has thrown for 528 yards on 38-of-71 passing and six touchdowns.
Jerry Brown, ATH, Hernando
The Leopards sophomore athlete has totaled 229 yards and two touchdowns through two games. Hernando has seen some solid performances out of the talented newcomer.
