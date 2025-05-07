Vote: Who is the top returning girls basketball shooting guard in Florida in 2025-2026
High School on SI Florida is encouraging the fans to vote for who they think will be top returner by their specific position on the basketball court.
Florida high school girls' basketball is about to ramp up summer leagues throughout June, and the Sunshine State has produced a load of talent heading into the 2025-2026 season.
All the candidates already have varsity experience as starting point guards, making names for themselves, putting up efficient numbers during the 2024-2025 season.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 1st at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Top Returning Girls Basketball Shooting Guard in the state of Florida
Gigi Battle, DME Academy (Junior)
The 5'11 rising senior guard averaged 16.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game this season.
Audrey Beyer, Tocoi Creek (Junior)
The 6'0 rising senior guard averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game to help lead the Toros to their first Final Four appearance in school history.
Ellie Bross, Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (Sophomore)
The 5'11 rising junior guard averaged 22.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game for the Lady Warriors this season.
Kasey Davey, Providence (Jacksonville) (Junior)
Davey averaged 12.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Lady Stallions this season where they reached the Class 2A Championship Game.
Ameera Kone, Boca Raton (Sophomore)
Kone averaged 28.0 points and 10.9 rebounds per game for the Lady Bobcats this season.
Ella Johnson, Aubrey Rogers (Freshman)
The 5'9 rising sophomore guard averaged 14.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Lady Patriots this season.
Presley Norman, Bolles (Jacksonville) (Sophomore)
Norman averaged 12.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game for the Lady Bulldogs where they reached the Class 3A Championship Game this season.
Brooklyn O'Gallagher, East River (Sophomore)
The 5'9 rising junior guard was limited to just 12 games this past season for the Lady Falcons but led the state in scoring, where she averaged 29.3 points per game.
Kendall Proffitt, St. John's Country Day (Freshman)
The 6'0 rising sophomore guard will be getting a lot of attention from college coaches as she still has three years of high school basketball remaining. Proffitt averaged 28.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season for the Lady Spartans.
Jadyn Watts, Sickles (Sophomore)
Watts averaged 22.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 3.7 steals per game for the Lady Gryphons this season.