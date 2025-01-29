Vote: Who is the top returning softball pitcher in Florida for the 2025 season?
Here are the nominees:
Natalie Cable, Bloomingdale
Cable was one of Hillsborough County’s most dominant pitchers a season ago as she went 22-2 with a 0.81 earned run average in 2024. Also struck out 335 batters in 156.1 innings pitched.
Avery Powers, Berkeley Prep
The Buccaneers’ ace pitcher was another gem out of Hillsborough County last season, as Powers went 18-4 with a 1.12 earned run average and 226 strikeouts.
Bekah Mitchell, Cornerstone Charter Academy
Though Mitchell plays at a smaller private school, she proved herself as one of the state’s better hurlers last season. Mitchell in 2024 went 19-3 with a 1.53 earned run average and 156 strikeouts.
Lucy Mondok, East Lake
Though Mondok’s strikeout numbers are quite like some others on this list, she was a winner for the Eagles. In 2024 as a sophomore, Mondok went 21-2 with a 1.41 earned run average and struck out 122 batters.
Ali Solo, Western
South Florida is filled with pitching talent everywhere and Solo leads the way. In 2024, Solo went 17-4 with a 1.26 earned run average in 155.1 innings pitched and 178 strikeouts.
Violet Flynn, Crystal River
Flynn was the most dominant pitcher on the North Suncoast a year ago and heads into 2025 as a player to keep an eye on. Last season Flynn went 20-5 with a 0.78 earned run average and struck out 335.
Kodi Travers, Plantation American Heritage
As a junior last season, Travers proved herself as one of the state’s best pitchers as she went 15-7 with a 2.29 earned run average and struck out 171 batters.
Lydia Berent, Cardinals Gibbons
Another sophomore from last season that impressed was Berent, who went 16-5 with a 0.96 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 2024. Returns as one of South Florida’s best pitchers.
Nevaeh Williams, Montverde Academy
The Eagles took a big step last season being one of the state’s better programs and Williams was a big part of it. Williams finished with a 0.93 ERA, 13-4 record and fanned 152 batters in 113 innings pitched.
Elle Hildreth, Inspiration Academy
Hildreth last season was impressive against all levels of competition in 2024. The pitcher went 15-4 with a 1.31 earned run average and 109 strikeouts.
Morgen Talley, Clearwater Calvary Christian
The North Carolina State signee heads into the season as one of the state’s best pitchers. Talley in 2024 finished with a 16-4 record with a 0.48 earned run average and 171 strikeouts in 130.1 innings pitched.
Bre Clark, Arnold
When it came to striking out batters, Clark was up there with the best of ‘em in the state. As a junior, Clark fanned 294 batters with a record of 17-3 and a 0.58 earned run average.
Courtney Wahlbrink, Coral Springs Charter
Arguably the top freshman pitcher of the 2024 season was Wahlbrink, as the hurler went 151 innings and fanned 213 batters. Wahlbrink held a 25-3 record with a 0.46 ERA.
Leanna Bourdage, Gainesville
Last season as a freshman, Bourdage went 19-4 with an impressive 0.57 earned run average and struck out 251 batters in 136 innings pitched.
