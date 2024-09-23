Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Maine Football Player of the Week? (9/23/2024)
Maine high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 4 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Maine Football Player of the Week award from September 19-21, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Owen Kelvey, Spruce Mountain
Kelvey only needed three carries to rush for 69 yards and a touchdown in a 68-0 rout of Mount View last week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 29th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Dash Farrell, Mt. Ararat/Hyde
In Mt. Ararat/Hyde's 56-26 rout of Orono, Farrell was running wild once again. The running back carried the rock 22 times for 244 yards and scored five touchdowns.
Dylan Jewett, Spruce Mountain
The sophomore quarterback led the charge in a 66-6 Madawaska/Fort Kent/Wisdom, as Jewett completed 10-of-15 passes for 118 yards and four touchdowns.
Zeb Foster, Oceanside
The senior quarterback plays a lot more of a role as a runner in Oceanside's offense, with Foster rushing for 192 yards on 28 carries and scoring three times.
Robert Blair, Oceanside
Blair was the other running back for Oceanside that had a huge night against York as the senior rushed for 193 yards on 12 touches and scored three touchdowns.
William Francis, Orono
Despite Francis' effort coming in a loss to Mt. Ararat/Hyde, the senior wide receiver hauled in 10 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns.
Tatum Doucette, Messalonskee
Doucette had a strong game despite Messalonskee falling to Edward Little 36-34 last week, with the quarterback rushing for 99 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
Hudson Lufkin, Dirigo
The dual-threat quarterback accounted for 334 yards and three touchdowns in Dirigo's 43-22 victory over Mountain Valley.
Thomas Curtis, John Bapst Memorial
The sophomore running back led the way in John Bapst Memorial's 42-0 victory over Maine Central Institute, with Curtis rushing for 120 yards and a touchdown.
