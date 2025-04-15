Vote: Who should be the Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? (4/15/2025)
Central Florida high school baseball players continue to excel at the plate and on the mound as the 2025 regular season winds to a conclusion.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played April 7-12, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played March 31-April 5, 2025: Mount Dora Christian INF/RHP Jacob Calton
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, April 20. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Ray Rodriguez, INF, The First Academy (Orlando)
Senior had a big day against defending Class 7A state runner-up Windermere, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, one run scored and four RBI in an 8-5 road victory.
Tyler Boyesen, OF, Spruce Creek
The 6-foot-1 senior went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI to lead the Hawks past Viera, 9-0.
Isaac Incinelli, INF/RHP, Winter Park
Senior went wild, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, two home runs, two runs scored and three RBI to power the Wildcats past Lake Brantley, 6-5.
Aiden Kearney, ATH, Hagerty
Senior went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI to guide the Huskies past Lyman, 14-4, in six innings.
Joey Waddingham, 1B/RHP, Windermere
Super sophomore went 3-for-4 with two RBI to power the Wolverines past Boone, 7-2.
Brandon Walker, RHP/1BN, Vero Beach
Talented junior struck out 12 and allowed only three hits through six innings to pick up the win in a 2-1 victory against St. Mary’s (Lancaster, N.Y.).
Alex Dameron, UTIL, Winter Springs
Senior went 3-for-3 with a double, one run scored and four RBI to power the Bears past Timber Creek, 13-5.
Anthony Flice, P/OF/2B, Timber Creek
Senior went 3-for-4 with a double, one run scored and four RBI to guide the Wolves past Lake Minneola, 13-3, in six innings.
Shane Patrick, P/INF, Merritt Island
Senior struck out 13 and allowed just three hits in six innings to lead the Mustangs past Eau Gallie, 2-1, in a battle of Brevard County powers.
Brady Roberts, UTIL, Satellite
Super sophomore went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI to lift the Scorpions past Rockledge, 9-4.
