Lilly Land, C/1B, East Ridge
Senior went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI to march the Knights past Florida Christian, 8-5.
Kaitlin Tracy, P, Cornerstone Charter Academy
Senior pitched a five-inning shutout, allowing just two hits, to pick up the win and went 2-for-3 at the plate to guide the Ducks past North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.), 7-0.
Reagan Watkins, UTIL, Orangewood Christian
Junior ripped two doubles and drove in five runs to power the Rams past Altamonte Christian, 17-1.
Reagan Peri, P/1B, The Master’s Academy
Fantastic freshman pitched a complete-game, six-inning shutout, striking out 13, and ripped two doubles, scored a run and drove in another to lead the Eagles past Lake Highland Prep, 10-0.
Tessa Olofson, UTIL, Windermere
Went 5-for-5 with a triple and four RBI to guide the Wolverines past Celebration, 20-0.
Destiny Ferrer, UTIL, Kissimmee Osceola
Super sophomore went 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBI to steer the Kowboys past Fort Meade, 11-4.
Kay’la Jones, SS/UTIL/C, Deltona Christian
Elite eighth-grader barely missed hitting for the cycle with a home run, triple, two doubles and a whopping eight RBI in a 23-4 victory against Edgewater.
Maria Santiago, P/2B/SS, Tohopekaliga
Sophomore pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out 11, to power the Tigers past West Port, 6-0.
Lilly Rollinger, P/UTIL, Melbourne Central Catholic
Super sophomore went 3-for-3 with three doubles, three runs scored and three RBI to guide the Hustlers past Bishop Moore, 14-4, in six innings in a battle of Catholic schools.
Jordan Stout, P, Eau Gallie
Talented junior went 2-for-3 with one run scored and three RBI to steer the Commodores past Heritage, 20-4, in 4 ½ innings.
