Vote: Who should be the Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? (3/19/2025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 4 of the 2025 season

Jeff Gardenour

Kissimmee Osceola's Destiny Ferrer last week went 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBI to steer the Kowboys past Fort Meade, 11-4.
Central Florida high school softball players continue to excel on the diamond as the season heads into mid-March.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played March 10-15, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for games played March 3-8, 2025: Eau Gallie SS/2B/UTIL Leah “Spike” Pechart

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, March 23. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Lilly Land, C/1B, East Ridge

Senior went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI to march the Knights past Florida Christian, 8-5.

Kaitlin Tracy, P, Cornerstone Charter Academy

Senior pitched a five-inning shutout, allowing just two hits, to pick up the win and went 2-for-3 at the plate to guide the Ducks past North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.), 7-0.

Reagan Watkins, UTIL, Orangewood Christian

Junior ripped two doubles and drove in five runs to power the Rams past Altamonte Christian, 17-1.

Reagan Peri, P/1B, The Master’s Academy

Fantastic freshman pitched a complete-game, six-inning shutout, striking out 13, and ripped two doubles, scored a run and drove in another to lead the Eagles past Lake Highland Prep, 10-0.

Tessa Olofson, UTIL, Windermere

Went 5-for-5 with a triple and four RBI to guide the Wolverines past Celebration, 20-0.

Destiny Ferrer, UTIL, Kissimmee Osceola

Super sophomore went 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBI to steer the Kowboys past Fort Meade, 11-4.

Kay’la Jones, SS/UTIL/C, Deltona Christian

Elite eighth-grader barely missed hitting for the cycle with a home run, triple, two doubles and a whopping eight RBI in a 23-4 victory against Edgewater.

Maria Santiago, P/2B/SS, Tohopekaliga

Sophomore pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out 11, to power the Tigers past West Port, 6-0.

Lilly Rollinger, P/UTIL, Melbourne Central Catholic

Super sophomore went 3-for-3 with three doubles, three runs scored and three RBI to guide the Hustlers past Bishop Moore, 14-4, in six innings in a battle of Catholic schools.

Jordan Stout, P, Eau Gallie

Talented junior went 2-for-3 with one run scored and three RBI to steer the Commodores past Heritage, 20-4, in 4 ½ innings.

High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote once every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI

Published
