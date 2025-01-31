Vote: Who should be the Florida Panhandle High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (1/31/2025)
As the regular season winds down before the playoffs heat up, it is time to recognize this week's outstanding high school boys basketball players. There are 10 players who had a fantastic week from the Florida Panhandle that have been selected as nominees. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think should be the player of the week for the games that were played from January 19-25.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Mason Mobley of Marianna.
Here are the nominations:
Voting closes on February 4 at 11:59 p.m.
Curtis Ellis, Blountstown
In the win over Holmes County, Ellis recorded a double-double. He finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Last Saturday, in the loss to Bozeman, Ellis finished with 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Iyran Francis, Florida State University School
In the 78-50 win over Chiles, Francis finished with 12 points, 16 rebounds including 12 offensive boards, one steal and four blocks.
Treymar Jones, Milton
In the win over Pace on Saturday, Jones finished with his season-high in points. He scored 30 points while shooting 50 percent from the field. He also grabbed two rebounds and recorded one assist and three steals.
Zay Jenkins, Port St. Joe
The sophomore guard scored 47 combined points in the Tiger Sharks' two victories last week. He grabbed 14 rebounds, and he recorded 10 assists and four steals combined as well.
Gabe Parks, Chiles
Parks scored 20 points on 45 percent shooting in the loss to FSUS last week. He also grabbed seven rebounds and finished with three assists and one steal.
Jamie Hernandez, Bozeman
In the win over Freeport, Hernandez finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal. The game versus Blountstown was their second game of the week, and Hernandez finished with 16 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Cash Zirkle, Bozeman
Zirkle finished with 37 combined points in the two wins for Bozeman last week. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and finished with six assists, six steals and two blocks combined for the week.
Kolton Amerson, Bethlehem (Bonifay, FL)
Amerson keeps lighting up the stat sheet with his scoring this season. In the win over L.E.A.D. Academy, he finished with 30 points which is the fourth time this season that he has scored at least 30 points. In the win over Sneads on Saturday, he finished with 23 points to cap off his fantastic week.
Sadiq Jones, Franklin County
In two games, Jones combined to score 22 points while also finishing with 19 rebounds, six assists, eight steals and one block.
Konner Tindal, Arnold
In three games, Tindal averaged 14 points per game for the week while also shooting 45 percent from the field. He recorded two double-doubles when he pulled in 14 rebounds on two separate occasions. He finished the week with 36 rebounds combined. Lastly, he finished with six assists, six steals and eight blocks combined during the week.