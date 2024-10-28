Vote: Who should be the South Florida football Player of the Week? (10/28/2024)
It’s almost playoff time, which means South Florida football teams are looking to not only finish the regular season strong, they’re also hoping to stay healthy.
Chaminade-Madonna is a prime example.
Remember when the Lions started off 0-2, and were being written off? Well, the cream rises. Chaminade has closed out its regular season with eight straight wins, and did so with an exclamation point last Friday – trouncing Cardinal Gibbons, 62-17.
Staying healthy is key for the Lions’ state title hopes. Five starters sat out this past week.
Chaminade’s strong showing underscored a busy week of South Florida football.
Now it’s time to recognize the top performers in our SBLive South Florida football Player of the Week poll.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Nylan Maine of Booker T. Washington.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Dia Bell, QB, American Heritage
The Patriots celebrated their biggest win of the season, going on the road to beat St. Thomas. Bell, committed to Texas, scrambled 47 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, and threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns.
Keyon Bryant, DB, Norland
With the game still within striking distance, Bryant returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter in the Vikings’ win over Plantation.
Amos Bradford, RB, West Broward
On just six carries Bradford rushed for 157 yards, including a 99-yard touchdown, in a 48-7 victory over Dr. Krop.
Nick Dyer, QB, Cooper City
In a loss to Cypress Bay, Dyer guided a Cowboys’ offense that posted 33 points.
Jasen Lopez, WR, Chaminade-Madonna
Elusive and exciting, Lopez has emerged as one of the top receivers in the state. The junior had three touchdowns in the Lions’ 62-17 win against Cardinal Gibbons. Lopez had a 55-yard punt return for a TD, as well as TD catches of 51 and 15 yards.
Daveon Black, ATH, Monsignor Pace
Winners of six straight, the Spartans shut out North Miami Beach, 14-0. Black had one of his team’s three interceptions on a night Pace clinched its district title.
Andrew Indorf, QB, St. Thomas Aquinas
The Raiders QB passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns. The senior also rushed for a TD.
Jayden Gonzalez, QB, Pembroke Pines Charter
The Jaguars came up short, 34-27, against Hallandale. But Gonzalez compiled 207 yards through the air with two touchdowns.
Malachi Toney, WR/DB, American Heritage
Along with being a standout receiver, Toney is playing defense as well. In the Patriots win at St. Thomas, Toney had an interception late in the fourth quarter to seal the win. As a receiver, Toney had nine catches for 124 yards and two scores.
Marcus Antelo, WR, Doral Academy
In the Firebirds’ lopsided win over Southwest, Antelo had two touchdowns catches and 82 total receiving yards.
Keidran Willis Jr., RB, Pembroke Pines Charter
Willis logged 122 yards on nine carries against Hallandale.
Bekkem Kritza, QB, Chaminade-Madonna
The Penn State commit was on point in the Lions’ huge win over Cardinal Gibbons. The senior was 14-for-16 for 271 yards and three touchdowns.
Tyler Jackson, WR, Cardinal Gibbons
Against Chaminade, Jackson scored a touchdown, and finished with eight catches for 90 yards.
Joshua Lleo, RB, Doral Academy
In a blowout win against Southwest, Lleo rushed for 128 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns.
Sterling Joseph, RB, Edison
In a loss to Homestead, Joseph had 132 yards rushing and 28 receiving.
Samari Reed, ATH, Monarch
With their win over Piper, the Knights claimed the Class 6A-District 13 title. Reed has been a standout all season. The Ole Miss commit had a 52-yard touchdown run, and rushed for 102 yards on seven carries.
Joshua Rivera, RB, Archbishop Carroll
The Bulldogs fell 35-6 to powerhouse Columbus. But Rivera still gained 137 yards on 26 carries.
Jefferson Saintcius, LB, Piper
In a close loss to Monarch, Saintcius logged eight tackles and a sack.
Brent Fardette III, PK, Cardinal Gibbons
The senior booted a 46-yard field goal in the first quarter, converted both of his extra point attempts, and repeatedly delivered touchbacks on kickoffs against Chaminade-Madonna.
Tromon Isaac Jr., WR, Western
Isaac is a threat to go the distance any time he touches the ball. The freshman showed that with a kickoff return for a touchdown against Deerfield Beach.
Camari Hall, RB/DB, Chaminade-Madonna
A difference maker on both sides of the ball, Hall rushed for two touchdowns and on defense had four tackles and a half a sack.
Byron Louis, RB, American Heritage
Committed to Florida State, Louis ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns in Heritage’s big win.
Antwaun Parham, WR, Monarch
Displaying his game-breaking speed, Parham had an 80-yard touchdown reception from Jack Spaeder. The Tulane recruit logged 130 receiving yards.