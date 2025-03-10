Vote: Who should be the South Florida high school baseball Player of the Week? (3/10/2025)
We’re about a third into the high school baseball season, and there’s been plenty of parity in South Florida.
Upsets have been occurring more regularly, which is not surprising since there’s college commitments on many of the schools in the area. This week, we saw Pembroke Pines Charter tie traditional power Doral Academy. And St. Thomas Aquinas went up to Tampa and defeated defending state champion, Jesuit Tampa, 5-2.
With so many teams playing three games a week, it’s a challenge for even the top schools to string together long winning streaks.
The unpredictability has made the season more exciting.
Now it’s time to pick the top performer in our High School on SI South Florida baseball Player of the Week poll.
As always, our polls are intended to be fun while providing exposure to as many players as possible.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Chris Levy of American Heritage.
Voting ends March 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the choices:
Mark Aleman, LHP, American Heritage
In an 11-0 win against Belen Jesuit, the left-hander allowed one hit, and struck out eight in five innings.
Mustafa Adeoya, SS, Nova
Against Archbishop McCarthy, Adeova had two hits, three RBIs and a run score.
Braden “Ace” Aguila, RHP, West Broward
The Bobcats went on the road to True North Classical Academy, and Aguila struck out seven in six innings in the win.
Filippo Baldassarri, RHP, North Broward Prep
An uncommitted right-hander from Italy, Baldassarri impressed in the Eagles 3-2 win at American Heritage. In four innings, the senior struck out six, while surrendering two runs.
Yancarlos Cordova, RHP, True North Classical Academy
The Titans upended Neumann, 6-3, with Cordova tossing five innings, giving up two earned runs, while striking out eight.
Christian Morales, INF, Pembroke Pines Charter
On the road, the Jaguars nearly pulled off a big upset at Doral Academy. Instead, they finished with a 5-5 tie. Morales had three hits in the game.
Alejandro Cabral, OF, Archbishop McCarthy
Trailing entering the seventh inning, the Mavericks rallied to a 14-9 win at Nova. Cabral had a triple, home run and three RBIs in the comeback.
Brady Buxbaum, 1B, St. Thomas Aquinas
The Raiders have one of the deepest lineups in South Florida, and they showed it in two impressive wins on the road against top teams. Buxbaum had two hits, including a double and run scored in a 5-2 upset at Jesuit Tampa. Buxbaum also had a double and two RBIs in a 10-3 win at Gaither Tampa.
Nick Diaz, OF/1B, Margory Stoneman Douglas
The Eagles trailed entering the seventh inning at West Broward, but rallied with eight runs. Diaz had a big game, with two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs.
Danny Machado, INF, Archbishop McCarthy
Committed to Florida Atlantic, Machado had a big night against North Broward Prep, collecting three hits, including a home run.
Micah Billig, 1B, Pine Crest
A junior, Billig delivered a long, two-run home run and added a two-run single in a win at NSU University.
AJ Vargas, INF, Chaminade-Madonna
In the Lions’ 6-2 win against North Broward Prep, Vargas delivered the key hit, a grand slam.
Max McCawley, RHP, Pine Crest
The right-hander went the distance, logging a complete game with five strikeouts against NSU University.
Hayden Welsh, RHP, Flanagan
In a victory against Westminster Academy, Welsh logged six shutout innings, striking out five.
Michael Ghann, RHP, Taravella
Against Coral Springs Charter, Ghann pitched a complete game and came away with a 4-3 victory.
Adrian Graterol, INF, Cooper City
For the Cowboys, Graterol had two hits against Pembroke Pines Charter.
Martin Pereira, RHP, Pembroke Pines Charter
The Jaguars have been on a nice run, and Pereira picked up a seven-inning, complete game win, striking out eight at Cooper City.
Marcelo Rodriguez, RHP, Doral Academy
The Arizona State recruit tossed 5 2/3 innings of scoreless ball in a 2-0 win over Somerset Academy.
Josiah Haslem, 1B, North Broward Prep
Haslem has been on a home run tear, and now has five on the season. During the week, the slugger belted a walk-off homer against Archbishop McCarthy. Following that up, he had a home run and RBI single at Chaminade-Madonna.
Michael Say, P, Columbus
When Columbus blanked Gulliver Prep, 10-0, Say gave up one hit with seven strikeouts in five innings.
Kevin Roque, P, Miami Springs
Against Miami Christian, Roque went the distance, throwing a three-hit shutout, striking out seven.
Bradyn Potter, OF, NSU University
A left-handed hitting centerfielder, Potter homered in a lopsided win against South Plantation, and he had a triple and two hits against Monsignor Pace.
Yodelkis Quevedo, INF, Mater Academy Charter
In the Lions’ 11-5 victory against Killian, Quevedo had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Austin Wiegandt, RHP, Westminster Christian
Wiegandt fanned nine in six shutout innings in a win against Key West.
Zack Malvasio, OF, St. Thomas Aquinas
The Central Florida recruit homered and drove in three runs at Tampa Gaither.
Robert Kramer, C, Monsignor Pace
The senior had three hits against NSU University.