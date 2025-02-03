Vote: Who should be the Southwest Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (2/3/2025)
As the regular season winds down before the playoffs heat up, it is time to recognize this week's outstanding high school boys basketball players. There are eight players who had a fantastic week from the Southwest Florida that have been selected as nominees. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think should be the player of the week for the games that were played from January 27-Feb. 1.
Here are the nominations:
Voting closes on February 9 at 11:59 p.m.
Jerry Ashley, Bishop Verot
The senior forward was filling up the stat sheet in last week’s 54-51 win over Naples, scoring six points, 14 rebounds and blocked six shots.
Aiden Hardy, Fort Myers
Hardy led the way in the Green Wave’s 81-64 over Mariner, with the junior hitting on 6-of-7 shooting and scoring 16 points and five rebounds.
Jamar Underwood, Riverdale
The senior was the top scorer for the Raiders in a 69-63 victory over Fort Myers Canterbury, scoring 19 points in the win.
Spencer Clayton, Barron Collier
Beating one of the state’s top teams, Clayton was the lead player for the Cougars, scoring 17 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists.
Austin Louzao, Oasis
The junior guard had himself a strong outing in a 60-55 victory over Evangelical Christian, scoring a game-high 20 points, four steals, four assists and three rebounds.
SirJoshua Anderson, Island Coast
Anderson led Island Coast with a team-high 19 points and grabbing six rebounds in a 67-60 victory over Estero last week.
Timarian Howard, Immokalee
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound forward was terrific in the Indians’ 66-58 win over East Lee County. Howard scored 19 points, 11 rebounds and blocked three shots.
Juju Castillo, Palmetto Ridge
Castillo flirted with a triple-double in Palmetto Ridge’s 58-37 victory over Oasis, scoring 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
