Vote: Who should be the Southwest Florida high school football Player of the Week? (10/6/24)

Check out these 12 nominees for this week's award

Adam Fisher

Caleb Dume, left, and James Lachance, of the Naples football team celebrate a touchdown caught by Lachance during a game at Fort Myers High School on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.
Caleb Dume, left, and James Lachance, of the Naples football team celebrate a touchdown caught by Lachance during a game at Fort Myers High School on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. / Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was another huge Friday night of high school football action in Southwest Florida. But who had the top performance of Week 7? You can help pick the SBLive Player of the Week by voting in the poll below.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Kirtis Denham of North Fort Myers.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Gulf Coast Sharks running back Javien Altine (20) rushed for 322 yards against the Barron Collier Cougars on Oct. 4, 2024.
Gulf Coast Sharks running back Javien Altine (20) rushed for 322 yards against the Barron Collier Cougars on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Javien Altine, Gulf Coast

Rushed for 322 yards to lead the Sharks past rival Barron Collier, 51-26

Colin Anderson, Oasis

His long touchdown run in the second half completed the Sharks’ come-from-behind 24-14 win over Evangelical Christian

Colin Anderson scored a key touchdown for Oasis in a win over Evangelical Christian in Week 7.
Colin Anderson scored a key touchdown for Oasis in a win over Evangelical Christian in Week 7. / Rok Baller/Special to The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marquay Bradshaw, LaBelle

Ran for all five of the Cowboys’ touchdowns, including four in the second half, as LaBelle beat Palm Glades Prep, 35-18

Jake Bruni, St. John Neumann

Scored both the Celtics’ touchdowns, a 45-yard run and a 25-yard pass, in a 17-7 comeback win over Indian Rocks Christian

Gilbert Charles, Immokalee

Had 124 yards and three scores receiving on offense and pulled in an interception on defense against Lely

Immokalee DB Gilbert Charles (8) intercepts a pass against Lely. Charles also scored three touchdowns in the win.
Immokalee Indians defensive back Gilbert Charles (8) intercepts a pass intended for Lely Trojans receiver Zephaniah Diamond (11) during the second quarter of a game at Gary Bates Stadium in Immokalee on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zephaniah Diamond, Lely

Took off on a 75-yard kickoff return touchdown to ignite the scoring for the Trojans against Immokalee

Justin Jean Louis, Gateway

Caught the game-winning touchdown with less than a minute to go, plus rushed for 124 yards against Bonita Springs

Victor Jenkins, South Fort Myers

Snagged an interception and raced 42 yards to the end zone and also rushed for 78 yards on offense in a win over Cypress Lake

South Fort Myers' Victor Jenkins led the Wolfpack in rushing and returned an interception for a TD in a win over Cypress Lake
South Fort Myers' Victor Jenkins led the Wolfpack in rushing and returned an interception for a TD in a win over Cypress Lake on Oct. 4, 2024. / Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Austin Price, Dunbar

Tossed three touchdown passes to lead the Tigers to a 37-0 shutout victory against Lehigh

Shawn Simeon, Naples

Exploded for 319 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in a 42-6 win over Fort Myers

Naples running back Shawn Simeon had his second career 300-yard game in a win over Fort Myers on Oct. 4, 2024.
Naples running back Shawn Simeon had his second career 300-yard game in a win over Fort Myers on Oct. 4, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jayvian Tanelus, Community School

Finished with three touchdowns on the ground to lift the Seahawks to a 35-7 win over St. Brendan

Levi Wooten, Charlotte

Led the Tarpons with 92 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 38-16 victory over Island Coast

