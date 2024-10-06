Vote: Who should be the Southwest Florida high school football Player of the Week? (10/6/24)
It was another huge Friday night of high school football action in Southwest Florida. But who had the top performance of Week 7? You can help pick the SBLive Player of the Week by voting in the poll below.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Kirtis Denham of North Fort Myers.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Javien Altine, Gulf Coast
Rushed for 322 yards to lead the Sharks past rival Barron Collier, 51-26
Colin Anderson, Oasis
His long touchdown run in the second half completed the Sharks’ come-from-behind 24-14 win over Evangelical Christian
Marquay Bradshaw, LaBelle
Ran for all five of the Cowboys’ touchdowns, including four in the second half, as LaBelle beat Palm Glades Prep, 35-18
Jake Bruni, St. John Neumann
Scored both the Celtics’ touchdowns, a 45-yard run and a 25-yard pass, in a 17-7 comeback win over Indian Rocks Christian
Gilbert Charles, Immokalee
Had 124 yards and three scores receiving on offense and pulled in an interception on defense against Lely
Zephaniah Diamond, Lely
Took off on a 75-yard kickoff return touchdown to ignite the scoring for the Trojans against Immokalee
Justin Jean Louis, Gateway
Caught the game-winning touchdown with less than a minute to go, plus rushed for 124 yards against Bonita Springs
Victor Jenkins, South Fort Myers
Snagged an interception and raced 42 yards to the end zone and also rushed for 78 yards on offense in a win over Cypress Lake
Austin Price, Dunbar
Tossed three touchdown passes to lead the Tigers to a 37-0 shutout victory against Lehigh
Shawn Simeon, Naples
Exploded for 319 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in a 42-6 win over Fort Myers
Jayvian Tanelus, Community School
Finished with three touchdowns on the ground to lift the Seahawks to a 35-7 win over St. Brendan
Levi Wooten, Charlotte
Led the Tarpons with 92 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 38-16 victory over Island Coast