Vote: Who was the top standout from Saturday's 'Battle at Bryant' spring football jamboree? (5/17/2025)

LAKELAND, FLORIDA- One of the top high school football jamborees out of the Sunshine State took place at Lakeland's Bryant Stadium on Saturday with near a half dozen teams partaking in the event.
Among the teams that participated was Orlando Evans, Lake Gibson, Spruce Creek and Jesuit-Lakeland as the highlighted matchup of the day. Down below are the scores of each half of play and then the final tilt, which was played as a full 4-quarter contest:
Spruce Creek 14, Lake Gibson 7
Orlando Evans 14, Spruce Creek 0
Orlando Evans 6, Lake Gibson 0
Jesuit 30, Lakeland 17
High School On SI Florida was on hand for the all day jamboree and we give you 14 standouts to choose from.
Here are the nominations:
Jesuit
Will Griffin, QB
The University of Florida commitment looked poised, calm, cool and collected, especially in the first half of play. Griffin, who in the first half completed 13-of-16 passes, ended up throwing for 300 yards and two touchdowns against a very talented Lakeland defense.
Kaden Henderson, LB
There's a reason why so many people are high on the 2027 linebacker. Henderson was flying around the field and made multiple tackles for loss. When it comes to some of the state's top linebackers, Henderson has to be in the conversation.
Kaleb Smith, WR
Smith had a big night for the Tigers and after the game had offers from Sacramento State and South Dakota, respectively. The '26 wide receiver caught six passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.
Mikey Vernon, WR
One other wide receiver for Jesuit that had himself a nice evening catching the rock was Vernon, who finished with six catches for 78 yards.
Lakeland
Jadarious Dobie, RB
When Lakeland wanted to run the football, they went to its top running back froma year ago. Dobie looked good, especially on the perimeter, finishing with over 100 yards rushing and scoring a touchdown.
CJ Cresser, S
Cresser, who is committed to the University of South Florida, made some huge hits throughout the evening, wowing the crown. Two hits in particular was one on a fourth down play on a end around to Jesuit's Mikey Vernon and the other being a one-on-one with Griffin.
Kelin Hendrix, ATH
Whether Hendrix was having the ball thrown to him or playing wildcat quarterback, he certainly will have a big role on Lakeland's offense come the fall. Hendrix, who was just recently offered by Sacramento State, was easily the next big playmaker to Dobie on the Dreadnaughts' offense.
Travoris Black, DB
Playing primarily in the secondary for Lakeland, Black made some big hits on the evening. Black came down into the box to make tackles and also played well in pass coverage.
Lake Gibson
Derrick McBride, WR
The new-look Braves were led by one of the top players for the team from last year's team in McBride. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, McBride was a very difficult cover for any would-be defender. McBride scored a touchdown against Spruce Creek in the opening half of play to start the day.
Malachi Moore, LB
Looking at another Class of 2027 prospect, Moore checked a lot of boxes when it comes to things you like out of a high school linebacker. Moore, who stands 6-foot, 215 pounds, played downhill and had himself a strong afternoon for the Braves.
Orlando Evans
Li'Darious Pryor, RB
Of all the running backs on the day, Pryor stood out the most among the rest. The 3-star tailback bullied his way on several runs, carrying multiple defenders for extra yardage. There's a reason college scouts were on hand to watch the '26 running back in action.
Jiah Walls, LB
Walls looks every bit of the part at linebacker for the Trojans. At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, the Class of 2026 backer made plenty of plays on the hot afternoon against Lake Gibson and Spruce Creek, respectively.
Carl Jean-Bart, ATH
Turning short passes and gaining yards after the catch or going deep, Jean-Bart was making it happen all throughout the afternoon for the Trojans. The wide receiver caught a 29-yard touchdown post pass against Spruce Creek, being one of Jean-Bart's many highlights on the day.
Spruce Creek
Cameron Oxendine, ATH
When it came to the Hawks, their go-to-guy was the 5-foot-9 dynamo at wide receiver. Oxendine scored both touchdowns for Spruce Creek in their 14-7 one half victory over Lake Gibson, in which the Class of 2026 product looked smooth in his route running.
