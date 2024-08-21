Zamarii Sanders, 2026 wide receiver prospect, granted provisional eligibility by FHSAA
Zamarii Sanders, a 2026 wide receiver prospect, will be able to continue his high school football playing career.
According to a press release by Athlete Defender attorney Jason A. Setchen, Sanders has been granted provisional eligibility by Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) and will be able to begin taking part in practices and playing in games for Cardinal Newman this 2024 season.
Down below is the press release made by Setchen's office in regards to the FHSAA's ruling.
"We are very grateful to the FHSAA for awarding Zamarii Sanders provisional eligibility so that he can pursue his education and athletic career at Cardinal Newman High School pending his appeal. While a contractual dispute remains between Ms. Sanders and American Heritage, Ms. Sanders remains fully committed to working with the institution in good faith in an attempt to reach a fair resolution."
Sanders posted on social media Tuesday afternoon regarding his playing status for the 2024 season, stating that Plantation American Heritage was not releasing his transcripts, which made the athlete ineligible to take the field until otherwise.
Down below is the post made by Sanders that he announced on X, fomerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.
"Due to a contract dispute with my mom American Heritage is refusing to release my transcripts to my new school making me ineligible to play football. I’ve already missed one preseason game. I won two track state titles with them. I have the right to transfer!"
Zamarii Sanders, 2026 wide receiver, transfers to Cardinal Newman (Florida)
Sanders, a 2026 prospect, looked to transfer from Plantation American Heritage to Cardinal Newman in late June. It looked like there was a chance that one of the state's fastest athletes could have to sit out the 2024 high school football season unless the transcript situation could be resolved.
The speedy junior pass catcher proved himself to being one of South Florida's fastest players after showing off the wheels at a national track meet over the summer. Sanders recently won the 100 meter dash at the New Balance Nationals with a time of 10.27 seconds.
Sanders was apart of the Patriots’ 4x100 meter relay team from the spring, comprising of himself, Brandon Bennett, Braylen Bennett, and Xavier Lucas. The relay team set a new Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state record with a time of 39.39 at states.
The 5-foot-9, 165-pound wide receiver currently holds collegiate offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (FL), Texas A&M and West Virginia.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl