Zamarii Sanders, a 2026 wide receiver prospect, says he's being denied transcripts to transfer
Zamarii Sanders, a 2026 prospect, is hoping to play high school football this season, but by the looks of things right now, it may not happen.
According to a social media post by Sanders Tuesday afternoon, the 2026 wide receiver is currently ineligible to play for Cardinal Newman because of a contract dispute and not being released his transcripts from Plantation American Heritage.
Down below is the post made by Sanders that he announced on X, fomerly known as Twitter.
"Due to a contract dispute with my mom American Heritage is refusing to release my transcripts to my new school making me ineligible to play football. I’ve already missed one preseason game. I won two track state titles with them. I have the right to transfer!"
Zamarii Sanders, 2026 wide receiver, transfers to Cardinal Newman (Florida)
Sanders, a 2026 prospect, looked to transfer from Plantation American Heritage to Cardinal Newman in late June. Now there's a strong chance one of the state's fastest athletes could have to sit out this 2024 high school football season
The speedy junior pass catcher proved himself to being one of South Florida's fastest players after showing off the wheels at a national track meet over the summer. Sanders recently won the 100 meter dash at the New Balance Nationals with a time of 10.27 seconds.
Sanders was apart of the Patriots’ 4x100 meter relay team from the spring, comprising of himself, Brandon Bennett, Braylen Bennett, and Xavier Lucas. The relay team set a new Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state record with a time of 39.39 at states.
The 5-foot-9, 165-pound wide receiver holds collegiate offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (FL), Texas A&M and West Virginia.
-- Andy Villamarzo