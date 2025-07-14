NFHS Announces New Arm Covering Standard for High School Football Starting in 2027
New rule targets fairness in competition; grip-enhanced sleeves must be certified to comply with gameplay regulations
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has announced a significant equipment rules update set to impact high school football beginning with the 2027–28 season. In partnership with the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), the NFHS Football Rules Committee will require that grip-enhanced arm coverings meet a new certification standard aimed at preserving fair play, not safety.
What the New Rule Means
The upcoming rule is modeled after the existing football glove standard already enforced at the high school level. It specifically targets arm coverings made with silicone or other grip-enhancing materials, which may provide an unfair advantage during gameplay.
Any arm sleeve or covering extending from the wrist to the shoulder and containing such materials will now need to be tested and certified through a third-party lab to ensure it meets new NFHS requirements. The regulation does not apply to sleeves without grip-enhancing features, though manufacturers can still seek voluntary visual certification to confirm compliance.
Timeline for Implementation
The NFHS first approved the rule in February 2025, giving brands and schools ample time to prepare. The testing and certification window will officially open on August 1, 2025.
How the Certification Process Works
All certification will be handled by Exponent, Inc., the same independent testing lab responsible for glove standards. Companies wishing to certify their products must:
- Sign an SFIA Licensing Agreement
- Submit samples for testing by Exponent
- Meet performance specifications detailed in the official standard
Manufacturers can obtain the license agreement and documentation by contacting Gregg Hartley through the SFIA.
Optional Visual Testing for Non-Enhanced Sleeves
Arm coverings without silicone or grip-enhancing elements are exempt from mandatory certification. However, the NFHS encourages brands to submit them for low-cost visual testing to avoid confusion on the field.
More Information
Brands or school officials interested in the certification process or documentation can visit the SFIA website or contact Gregg Hartley directly for licensing materials and testing standards.