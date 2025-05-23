2026 5-Star Small Forward Bella Ragone Commits to Notre Dame
Mill Creek (Hoschton, Georgia) five-star rising senior girls basketball small forward Bella Ragone announced her commitment to Notre Dame on Thursday afternoon.
Ragone chose the Fighting Irish over schools such as Duke, Florida State, Louisville, UCLA, and several others, where she held a total of 10 offers throughout her recruitment process, according to her 247Sports profile.
Ragone, is the daughter of David Ragone, who went to play in the National Football League (NFL) where he played for the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, St. Louis Rams, and the Carolina Panthers from 2003 to 2007 after being a three-year starting quarterback at the University of Louisville from 1999 to 2003 where he was a three-time Conference-USA Offensive Player of the Year (2000 to 2002).
Ragone's mom (Marju) also played women's basketball at the University of Louisville and the University of Miami (Ohio), where she was named to the Conference-USA All-Conference team twice.
This season, Ragone averaged 23.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, where she finished second in the Georgia High School Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year behind Marist's Kate Harpring.
Ragone took an official visit to South Bend last month, where she told 247Sports "The visit went well."
Ragone is the 23rd-ranked player in the nation, the 6th-ranked small forward, and the 2nd overall ranked player in the state of Georgia in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Ragone becomes the first Fighting Irish commit in the Class of 2026 cycle.
247Sports Director of Scouting Brandon Clay on Ragone: Ragone has put together a quality six-month stretch of basketball. She averaged a 20-plus-point, double-double during her school season. Ragone added to her outstanding school season by having a good showing at the USA Women's Basketball Minicamp. In the process, she proved that she belongs in the conversation as one of the junior class's top wings. At her best, Ragone's game is built on versatility. Even on a stage as large is this one, Ragone was able to make shots and bring energy to the floor.
