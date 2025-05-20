Dalton star Isaac Summey previews 2025 high school football season
The Dalton Catamounts are known for many things, such as being an area powerhouse, being the high school home of Jahmyr Gibbs, and their consistent winning.
Unfortunately for the Catamounts, that took a downhill turn as they finished last season 0-10.
Now the Catamounts are holding themselves to a high standard as they look to get back to their winning ways. It starts with the talent they have returning, and getting older, such as upcoming junior Isaac Summey.
Summey is a 5-foot-8, 170-pound wide receiver and defensive back who is entering his second year with the Catamounts.
He is looking to have an even better season than the last after having one of the best freshman seasons in Tennessee. Now he is hopeful to make his mark in Georgia.
Summey caught up with High School On SI to detail his upcoming season.
"The spring went really good. There is definitely improvement from last year," Summey said. "Last year, we went 0-10. We had a slow-moving offense, and the defense was mid, but this year we can score anytime, the offense moves really fast, the spring went really great, and I'm also playing defense. That is going really good, too."
Summey is looking to get better each day, including getting better behind the scenes with learning the offense and defense more every day.
"My coaches provide me with the information I need on HUDL, so I'm going over the plays and formations every night to make sure I have them ready for the season," he said.
Summey has high expectations for himself, including getting more than 1,000 yards next season.
"Offensively, I want to have at least over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. Defensively, I just want to play the best I can and get at least three interceptions," he said.
Summey has plans of camping at schools this offseason while also training with Kinetic Peak.
"My dad is dealing that right now, but I will most definitely be going to some camps," he said. "As of now I am going up to Kinetic Peak to train. I'm going up there training at least twice a week just trying to get faster. I've learned a lot. Before I went up there I ran a 4.6 40-yard dash and in a week he fixed my start and at a camp I ran a 4.4. He has helped me a lot up there."
Summey explained what he has learned is the difference between Tennessee (Boyd Buchanan) and Georgia (Dalton).
"It's a big difference. Up there, I think they are 2A. Up here, you are playing a bunch of three and four-stars," he said. "The competition is a lot harder, which shows you that you have to work harder, so I have been working out here and that has made me a better player overall, as I'm competing with more talent than before every day."
