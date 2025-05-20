Douglass (Georgia) names Ty McCants head boys basketball coach
Douglass (Georgia) High School has announced the hiring of Tychicus "Ty" McCants as the program's next head boys basketball coach, McCants told High School on SI Georgia Tuesday.
McCants spent the previous seven seasons coaching at Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, Florida where he led the Eagles to the 2022 state semifinals before having their season come to an end against 5A champion Stranahan.
McCants finished his tenure with the Eagles with a record of 112-75 (.598) winning percentage and reached the regional playoffs five times, and won four district championships in that time.
McCants replaces Tilford Ellerbee, who announced his retirement from coaching at the end of the 2024-2025 season, where he was named the Atlanta Public Schools Coach-of-the-Year eight times.
The Astros are coming off a 19-9 season in 2024-2025 where they reached the second round of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class AAA state playoffs before having their season come to an end against Windsor-Forest.
The Astros have had three consecutive seasons with a winning record and have also qualified for the state playoffs in each of the past three years.
McCants led Pine Forest to an 11-14 record this season and had their season come to an end in the district semifinals against Booker T. Washington (Pensacola) back on February 5. It marked the program's first losing season since 2014 where they finished 10-12 under Brad Grant.
