5 things to know ahead of Jesuit-Valdosta matchup
Florida versus Georgia.
Enough said. Both states are crazed when it comes to their high school football and it clashes tonight when the Valdosta Wildcats (Georgia) head down to Tampa to face the Jesuit Tigers.
Valdosta is ranked No. 12 in the latest SBLive Georgia Top 25 high school football rankings and will put their undefeated record to the test against Jesuit (1-1).
Each team is sure to leave everything out on the field tonight, but before that happens we give you 5 things to know ahead of time before the clash of the Wildcats and Tigers.
Valdosta looking for a statement win in Tampa
Shelton Felton is looking to notch a statement win under his belt when the Wildcats roll into the 813 tonight. Valdosta has tallied victories over Dougherty, Mindy’s Mill and Tucker so far. This would be Valdosta’s most impressive victory to date ahead of important dates with Camden County and Colquitt County coming up. The argument could be had that this is the Wildcats’ toughest game of the 2024 schedule and a victory could lead to an undefeated season.
Jesuit needs Will Griffin at the top of his game
The Florida commitment has played well through his first couple of games against Bishop Verot and Benjamin, throwing for 457 yards and completing 69 percent of his passes. Griffin will need to have his best game if he is looking to guide the Tigers past the Wildcats this evening. Griffin has a very capable wide receiving corps, with players like SJ Green, Trent Teeling and Mikey Vernon. If Jesuit wins, it’ll be primarily off the right arm of Griffin.
Defenses must rise to the occasion
Both clubs have had their instances of giving up a bunch of points at one time or another during the season. Jesuit opened up the season giving up over 50 points to Bishop Verot and Valdosta yielded an average of over 20 to Mundy’s Mill and Tucker. Tonight’s contest likens to more of a track meet-type game on the artificial turf, with both teams scoring a bunch of points. Something has to give defensively and one side will need to step up in the second half.
Any chance of jet lag bothering Valdosta?
It’s a 233-mile trek for the Valdosta Wildcats when they head down Interstate 75 South and take on Jesuit tonight at Corral Memorial Stadium. There’s got to be some belief that jet lag getting off the charter buses will certainly be there for the boys from Valdosta, Georgia. Thing is, the Wildcats are well accustomed to traveling long distances, including taking a trip to Ohio last year for a game. Any thoughts that this might not be something they’re up for should be quickly forgotten.
Florida pride vs. Georgia pride always brings out the best
If games like Plantation American Heritage-Milton, Peachtree Ridge-Monarch and Bartram Trail-Ware County tell us anything, these Florida-Georgia games are bringing out the best of each team from their respective states. Whenever a team from the Sunshine State matches up versus one from the Peach State, it always sets up for the pride of one’s home state. In this battle of the Wildcats and Tigers, plenty of emotion will be behind winning for Florida or Georgia. It’s been nice to see a lot of Florida-Georgia matchups on the 2024 slate.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl