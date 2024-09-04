The Coastal Florida high school football show: Previewing Week 3 national tilt between Cocoa-IMG Academy
The season is not even three weeks in officially and things have gone haywire when it comes to high school football in Florida.
Official practices started July 29 and preseason classics/jamborees begin on Aug. 16. The 2024 regular season kicked off in Florida Aug. 22-24 and now the Sunshine State heads into the Week 3 slate with some really good games on tap.
The most intriguing game on the schedule is a Top 25 Florida matchup between the No. 2 Cocoa Tigers (2-0) and the top-ranked IMG Academy Ascenders (1-1) at IMG Academy Stadium on Friday night.
On the latest episode of SBLive's The Coastal Show with Andy Villamarzo, USA Today's Jon Santucci joins the program to talk about the tilt between the two talent-rich programs, Cocoa and IMG Academy. One of the best games on the Week 3 slate features two of the top teams in the nation.
