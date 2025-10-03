Albany (GA) Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 14 games scheduled across the Albany metro area on October 3rd including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Albany Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Georgia's top-ranked teams as No. 18 Lee County takes on Coffee at 7:30 PM. Meanwhile, No. 11 Valdosta travels to No. 17 Colquitt County in a Albany area ranked face off.
Albany (GA) High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 14 games across the Albany metro area on Friday, October 3, highlighted by a top-25 matchup between No. 11 Valdosta and No. 17 Colquitt County. You can follow every game on our Albany Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Aucilla Christian (2-0) vs Calhoun County (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Thomasville (4-2) vs Worth County (6-0) - 7:30 PM
Brantley County (0-6) vs Fitzgerald (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Berrien (2-3) vs Jeff Davis (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Terrell County (1-4) vs Mitchell County (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Turner County (2-3) vs Irwin County (1-5) - 7:30 PM
Dougherty (2-4) vs Peach County (6-0) - 7:30 PM
Hawkinsville (4-1) vs Wilcox County (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Tattnall County (2-4) vs Crisp County (2-4) - 7:30 PM
Pierce County (6-0) vs Cook (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Lee County (4-2) vs Coffee (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Valdosta (6-0) vs Colquitt County (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Bainbridge (0-6) vs Westover (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Tift County (3-3) vs Lowndes (6-0) - 8:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here