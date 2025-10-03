High School

Albany (GA) Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025

Get Albany (GA) area schedules and scores as the Georgia high school football season continues into Week 8 on October 3rd

Robin Erickson

No. 11 Valdosta travels to take on No. 17 Colquitt County in an Albany area ranked face off.
There are 14 games scheduled across the Albany metro area on October 3rd including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Georgia's top-ranked teams as No. 18 Lee County takes on Coffee at 7:30 PM. Meanwhile, No. 11 Valdosta travels to No. 17 Colquitt County in a Albany area ranked face off.

Albany (GA) High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

Aucilla Christian (2-0) vs Calhoun County (0-4) - 7:00 PM

Thomasville (4-2) vs Worth County (6-0) - 7:30 PM

Brantley County (0-6) vs Fitzgerald (2-3) - 7:30 PM

Berrien (2-3) vs Jeff Davis (4-1) - 7:30 PM

Terrell County (1-4) vs Mitchell County (2-2) - 7:30 PM

Turner County (2-3) vs Irwin County (1-5) - 7:30 PM

Dougherty (2-4) vs Peach County (6-0) - 7:30 PM

Hawkinsville (4-1) vs Wilcox County (4-1) - 7:30 PM

Tattnall County (2-4) vs Crisp County (2-4) - 7:30 PM

Pierce County (6-0) vs Cook (4-2) - 7:30 PM

Lee County (4-2) vs Coffee (3-3) - 7:30 PM

Valdosta (6-0) vs Colquitt County (4-2) - 7:30 PM

Bainbridge (0-6) vs Westover (3-2) - 7:30 PM

Tift County (3-3) vs Lowndes (6-0) - 8:00 PM

Robin Erickson
