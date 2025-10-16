Atlanta Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025
There are 101 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area from Thursday, October 16, to Friday, October 17, including 12 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 14 McEachern traveling to take on No. 21 Hillgrove in a battle of two undefeated opponents. Meanwhile, No. 2 Buford looks defend their top-ranking as they face Central Gwinnett.
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are nine games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Thursday, October 16, kicking off with Mount Paran Christian taking on Best Academy at 7:00 p.m. You can follow every game on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Mount Paran Christian (4-3) vs BEST Academy (1-7) - 7:00 PM
West Forsyth (6-1) vs North Forsyth (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Carver (8-0) vs Therrell (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Northview (1-6) vs Druid Hills (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Starr's Mill (3-3) vs Northside (2-5) - 7:30 PM
Forsyth Central (0-7) vs Lambert (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Stone Mountain (0-8) vs Cross Keys (0-7) - 7:30 PM
Cleburne County (2-5) vs Munford (1-6) - 8:00 PM
Ranburne (3-4) vs Loachapoka (5-3) - 8:00 PM
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 92 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 6 Langston Hughes taking on Northgate. Follow the game on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Landmark Christian (7-0) vs Whitefield Academy (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Riverdale (0-7) vs Stephenson (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Cass (6-2) vs Dalton (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Peachtree Ridge (5-2) vs Brookwood (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Chapel Hill (1-6) vs Westlake (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Kell (6-2) vs Centennial (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Towers (3-3) vs Utopian Academy for the Arts (2-6) - 7:30 PM
Darlington (2-5) vs Model (1-6) - 7:30 PM
Lamar County (7-0) vs Putnam County (3-4) - 7:30 PM
Social Circle (5-2) vs Jasper County Monticello (7-0) - 7:30 PM
Haralson County (6-2) vs Pepperell (6-2) - 7:30 PM
Heard County (7-0) vs Bremen (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Mount Pisgah Christian (0-7) vs Lanier Christian Academy (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Oglethorpe County (3-4) vs Commerce (0-7) - 7:30 PM
Banks County (0-7) vs Providence Christian Academy (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Elbert County (3-4) vs Athens Academy (7-1) - 7:30 PM
Fannin County (3-3-1) vs Armuchee (0-6) - 7:30 PM
South Paulding (3-4) vs Rome (5-2) - 7:30 PM
Sandy Creek (7-0) vs Whitewater (2-5) - 7:30 PM
Troup County (7-0) vs LaGrange (7-1) - 7:30 PM
Spalding (2-6) vs Mary Persons (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Fayette County (0-7) vs Upson-Lee (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Lumpkin County (5-2) vs North Hall (7-0) - 7:30 PM
Chestatee (3-4) vs Dawson County (2-5) - 7:30 PM
Greater Atlanta Christian (5-2) vs White County (1-6) - 7:30 PM
Pickens (6-1) vs Johnson (0-6) - 7:30 PM
Gilmer (4-3) vs Calhoun (5-2) - 7:30 PM
Trion (3-5) vs Greenville (2-4) - 7:30 PM
Washington-Wilkes (3-5) vs Greene County (0-6) - 7:30 PM
Newnan (5-2) vs Lovejoy (7-0) - 7:30 PM
Southeast Whitfield County (2-6) vs Woodland (0-7) - 7:30 PM
Lanier (5-3) vs Roswell (6-1) - 7:30 PM
Northgate (7-0) vs Langston Hughes (7-0) - 7:30 PM
North Springs (1-7) vs Tucker (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Seckinger (3-4) vs Johns Creek (0-7) - 7:30 PM
Sonoraville (4-4) vs Ringgold (4-4) - 7:30 PM
Redan (2-5) vs Salem (3-3) - 7:30 PM
North Cobb Christian (4-3) vs North Murray (7-0) - 7:30 PM
Miller Grove (6-2) vs South Atlanta (3-5) - 7:30 PM
Rockmart (6-1) vs Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (5-2) - 7:30 PM
Morgan County (7-0) vs Jackson (3-4) - 7:30 PM
Hebron Christian Academy (5-1) vs Stephens County (3-4) - 7:30 PM
Hapeville Charter (3-4) vs Lovett (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Prince Avenue Christian (5-2) vs Franklin County (6-1) - 7:30 PM
East Jackson (5-2) vs Hart County (2-5) - 7:30 PM
St. Pius X Catholic (6-2) vs Lithonia (6-1) - 7:30 PM
Pebblebrook (2-5) vs South Cobb (2-5) - 7:30 PM
North Paulding (5-2) vs Wheeler (3-5) - 7:30 PM
Coahulla Creek (2-5) vs Union County (2-5) - 7:30 PM
Jackson County (6-1) vs Winder-Barrow (4-4) - 7:30 PM
Newton (4-3) vs Heritage (0-6) - 7:30 PM
Meadowcreek (0-6) vs North Gwinnett (6-1) - 7:30 PM
Kennesaw Mountain (2-5) vs East Paulding (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Dutchtown (1-6) vs Morrow (1-6) - 7:30 PM
Decatur (2-5) vs Lakeside (3-4) - 7:30 PM
McEachern (7-0) vs Hillgrove (7-0) - 7:30 PM
Chattahoochee (1-6) vs Gainesville (7-1) - 7:30 PM
Osborne (1-6) vs Harrison (6-1) - 7:30 PM
Grovetown (3-5) vs Rockdale County (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Walton (4-4) vs Etowah (3-5) - 7:30 PM
Duluth (4-3) vs Parkview (2-5) - 7:30 PM
Discovery (0-6) vs Mill Creek (6-2) - 7:30 PM
Denmark (4-3) vs South Forsyth (2-5) - 7:30 PM
Dacula (3-4) vs Mountain View (1-7) - 7:30 PM
Cherokee (1-7) vs North Cobb (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Luella (3-4) vs Mt. Zion (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Griffin (5-2) vs Jonesboro (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Flowery Branch (5-2) vs Walnut Grove (5-2) - 7:30 PM
North Oconee (7-0) vs Eastside (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Aquinas (5-2) vs Baldwin County (3-4) - 7:30 PM
Northwest Whitfield (6-2) vs Adairsville (3-4) - 7:30 PM
Eastside (4-3) vs East Forsyth (5-3) - 7:30 PM
Clarkston (0-7) vs Marist (6-1) - 7:30 PM
Central (6-0) vs Harris County (3-5) - 7:30 PM
East Coweta (1-6) vs Carrollton (8-0) - 7:30 PM
Campbell (4-3) vs Paulding County (2-5) - 7:30 PM
Madison County (4-3) vs Cedar Shoals (0-7) - 7:30 PM
Cedartown (1-6) vs Cartersville (8-0) - 7:30 PM
Buford (7-0) vs Central Gwinnett (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Norcross (5-2) vs Berkmar (0-6) - 7:30 PM
Blessed Trinity (4-3) vs Westminster (2-6) - 7:30 PM
Archer (4-3) vs South Gwinnett (5-2) - 7:30 PM
Shiloh (3-4) vs Arabia Mountain (2-5) - 7:30 PM
Hiram (4-4) vs Allatoona (3-5) - 7:30 PM
Apalachee (2-6) vs Alcovy (0-7) - 7:30 PM
North Clayton (7-1) vs Douglass (5-2) - 8:00 PM
Talladega (1-6) vs Handley (7-1) - 8:00 PM
Etowah (0-7) vs White Plains (2-5) - 8:00 PM
Childersburg (0-7) vs Randolph County (5-2) - 8:00 PM
Weaver (2-5) vs Piedmont (7-0) - 8:00 PM
Donoho (0-6) vs Victory Christian (1-4) - 8:00 PM
Woodland (2-5) vs Fayetteville (5-2) - 8:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here